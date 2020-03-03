Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Analysis Report, Industrial Players 2019 Like Therapeutic Application, Distribution Channel By AstraZeneca, Merck Group, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Incyte Corporation, Regeneron, Sanofi, Eli Lilly And More

Global immune checkpoint inhibitors market was valued at an estimated USD 11.71 billion in 2018 this value is projected to grow to USD 42.11 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.35% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growing incidences of cancer cases worldwide.

Market Definition: Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market

Immune checkpoint inhibitor is a type of treatment option that is used to regulate the immune system and helps in blocking the proteins on the tumor cells. These therapeutic drugs are used for targeted cancer treatments in advanced forms of cancer in patients.

Market Drivers:

Increasing levels of cancer incidences amongst the population globally; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increasing presence of reimbursement policies and increasing healthcare expenditure; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraint:

Higher cost caused due to the high research and development costs associated with the development and production of products; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Market Competitors: Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market

Few of the market competitors currently in the market are AstraZeneca; Novartis AG; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Merck & Co., Inc.; Merck KGaA; Incyte Corporation; Regeneron; Sanofi; Eli Lilly and Company; Fortress Biotech; Immutep; Pfizer Inc.; NewLink Genetics Corporation and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Global immune checkpoint inhibitors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of immune checkpoint inhibitors market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market

By Type CTLA-4 Inhibitor PD-1 Inhibitor PD-L1 Inhibitor

By Therapeutic Application Melanoma Lung Cancer Urothelial Carcinoma Hodgkin Lymphoma Squamous Cell Carcinoma Blood Cancer Others

By Distribution Channel Retail Pharmacies Hospital Pharmacies

By Geography North America



Canada

Mexico South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Merck & Co., Inc. announced that they had received US FDA approval for their immune checkpoint inhibitor “Keytruda” (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of advanced Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC).

In January 2019, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd announced that they had received US FDA approval for “Tecentriq” (atezolizumab) in combination with bevacizumab, paclitaxel and carboplatin for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer in advanced stages.

In October 2018, Regeneron announced that they had received US FDA approval for “Libtayo” (cemiplimab) for the treatment of advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Current and future of global immune checkpoint inhibitors market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

