Imbruvica Market Size, Share, Revenue & Forecast to 2018-2025

Imbruvica is a small molecule drug that binds permanently to a protein, Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK), that is important in B cells; the drug is used to treat B cell cancers like mantle cell lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia.

In 2017, the global Imbruvica market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Imbruvica status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

AbbVie (Pharmacyclics)

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Biotech)

SP Laboratories

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

5 mg

10 mg

140 mg

Market segment by Application, split into

Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia

Relapsed/Refractory Marginal Zone Lymphoma

Chronic Graft-Versus-Host-Disease

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Imbruvica status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Imbruvica development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Imbruvica Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 5 mg

1.4.3 10 mg

1.4.4 140 mg

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Imbruvica Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Mantle Cell Lymphoma

1.5.3 Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

1.5.4 Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia

1.5.5 Relapsed/Refractory Marginal Zone Lymphoma

1.5.6 Chronic Graft-Versus-Host-Disease

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Imbruvica Market Size

2.2 Imbruvica Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Imbruvica Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Imbruvica Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Imbruvica Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Imbruvica Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Imbruvica Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Imbruvica Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Imbruvica Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Imbruvica Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Imbruvica Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Imbruvica Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Imbruvica Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Continued…

