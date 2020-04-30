Image Sensors Market to Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years

In terms of technology, the image sensors market has been categorized into CMOS and charge-coupled device (CCD). The CMOS technology has been contributing higher revenue to the industry, with an estimated share of more than 65% in 2017.
The image sensors market is experiencing steady growth, which is majorly driven by the rise in the demand and sales of dual-camera mobile phones. CMOS technology-based sensors are widely used in dual-camera mobile phones owing to the increased consumer interest in next-generation photography.
APAC is expected to continue being the largest image sensors market, globally, in the coming years, because of the presence of a large number of foundries and manufacturers of these sensors in the region.
Some of the major manufacturers operating in the APAC market are Canon Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, NHK, Sony Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, and Sharp Corporation.
- Complementary Metal–Oxide–Semiconductor (CMOS)
- Front-Side Illumination (FSI)
- Back-Side Illumination (BSI)
- Charge-Coupled Device (CCD)
- Two-Dimensional (2D)
- Three-Dimensional (3D)
- Visible
- Invisible
- Area
- Linear
