Image Recognition Technology Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth

Image recognition technology is the process of identifying and detecting an object or a feature in a digital image or video. The field of image recognition has gained widespread acclaims in the past few years. Image recognition system uses the data shared by users through various platforms such as social networks, apps, and websites. It uses a technology that detects places, people, items, buildings, logos, and different variables in pictures with the help of artificial intelligence. This concept is used in many applications such as smart photo libraries, targeted advertising, security surveillance, toll booth monitoring, and systems for factory automation

This report focuses on the global Image Recognition Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Image Recognition Technology development in United States, Europe and China.



The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

Imagga Technologies

Amazon Web Services

Qualcomm Incorporated

Google

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corporation

LTU technologies

Catchoom Technologies

Intel Corporation



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Object Detection

QR/Barcode Recognition

Facial Recognition

Pattern Recognition

Optical Character Recognition



Market segment by Application, split into

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Media & Entertainment

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Others



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Image Recognition Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Image Recognition Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

