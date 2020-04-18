Image Intensifier Tube Market 2019 | Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2024

An image intensifier or image intensifier tube is a vacuum tube device for increasing the intensity of available light in an optical system to allow use under low-light conditions, such as at night, to facilitate visual imaging of low-light processes, such as fluorescence of materials in X-rays or gamma rays (X-ray image intensifier), or for conversion of non-visible light sources, such as near-infrared or short wave infrared to visible. They operate by converting photons of light into electrons, amplifying the electrons (usually with a microchannel plate), and then converting the amplified electrons back into photons for viewing. They are used in devices such as night vision goggles.

In 2018, the military segment held more than 70% share of the market. In addition, the segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Military uses of image intensifier tubes includes night vision devices. Image intensifier tubes are used in night vision goggles, night vision scopes, vehicle mounted night vision systems, among others.

According to this study, over the next five years the Image Intensifier Tube market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Image Intensifier Tube business, shared in Chapter 3.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3152256

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Harris Corporation

L3 Technologies

Thales

FLIR Systems

PHOTONIS Technologies

JSC Katod

Photek Limited

Argus Imaging

Aselsan SA

BEL Optronic Devices Limited

Harder Digital GmbH

This study considers the Image Intensifier Tube value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Generation I

Generation II

Generation III

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Military

Healthcare and Biotech

Electronics and Semiconductors

Others

Enquire About [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3152256

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9120641 01019

Email id: [email protected]