Illustration Software Market: Strong Distribution Channels Expected to Provide More Convenience to Various End Users in the Global Market

Illustration software is used for drawing and designing purposes. The software is largely used by professionals across various industry verticals. The software helps professionals to design 2D as well as 3D figures. Illustration software is part of PLM software. Many companies offer illustration software as a part of PLM software as well. Illustration software is offered in different variants. It can range from simple designing software with limited features and can extend up to technical software with advance features. Therefore, illustration software can be utilized by users ranging from designing students to technical professionals.

The illustration software comprises various tools and features that help graphic designers to efficiently design and illustrate their product. The software is available free of cost as well as on subscription basis. Several software vendors provide free services to designers with access to limited tools and features. However, for complex designing, one has to subscribe to the software service. Aerospace and defense firms use illustration software for aircraft design illustration and defense equipment design; healthcare firms use it for medical illustration purposes; energy & power industry use it for power plant designing; firms operating in the manufacturing industry use it for designing and illustration of industrial equipment and products such as cloth, electronic equipment etc. In the transportation industry, illustration software is used to design railways and metros.

Apart from illustration software developers, many illustration service providers have established themselves in the market. These are third –party service providers who use software developed by the software vendors and provide their designing services across various industry verticals. These service providers are an important end-user segment for the software vendors and also an important stakeholder in the value chain of the illustration software market.

The illustration software market is driven by significant demand from end-use industries. Illustration software helps create visual modes of communication such as graphics in electronic guides, technical manuals, and assembly instructions. Illustrators frequently have a background in sectors related to engineering or science such as military, defense, aerospace, or architecture. An illustrator frequently develops graphics for the purpose of interacting with experts such as aerospace technicians or engineers. Also, since the software is easy to use and deploy, its demand has surged across the globe. The major hindrance in the growth of the illustration software market is the availability of free designing tools.