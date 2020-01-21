Illuminating Signs Market : A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Illuminating Signs Market: Introduction

Signage is an integral part of any business. It aids the presence of any business by highlighting the services, products etc. Throughout the day signs keep customers alert about the offerings, but it is difficult to read and understand the same sign during night time. Darkness reduces the visibility of the sign board, indirectly affecting business. Illuminated signs give value addition to the business, keep customers prompt and alert about the various offerings throughout the entire day and an effective decorative illumination on a sign reflects the strength of the business and lures many customers. New technologies have emerged which improve the quality of the illumination. Now-a-days, LED technology is opted which not only helps scrolling message signs but it can be used as a light source as well thereby giving pleasant lighting effects. They also consume less energy thereby saving costs. Illuminating signs helps in advertising any business features, products, services and USPs. Moreover, they give clarity on a particular topic. They are also used on highways to guide the vehicles through night and day in order to avoid accidents.

Illuminating Signs Market: Types

There are various types of illuminating signs. They are classified based on the illumination. Incandescence, photoluminescence, electroluminescence, fluorescence, cathodoluminescence, radioluminiscence and phosphorescence are few of the types of illumination used. In electroluminescence lighting is obtained when strong electric field or electric current is passed in typical select materials, especially semiconductors. Examples are LED (Light Emitting Diodes) and LEC (Light Emitting Capacitors). They have longer life and are energy efficient; however their lower light output limits their uses. Cold Cathode lamps give light owing to the fluorescence that occurs when the phosphor coating is exposed to UV radiation. They are similar to fluorescent lamps, but a main difference being that the cathodes used in cold cathode lamps are bot electrically heated. Examples are CCFL (Cold Cathode Fluorescent Lamps) and Neon Lamps. Fluorescent Lamps create light owing to the fluorescence that occurs when the phosphor coating is exposed to UV radiation, same as cold cathode lamps. LFL (Linear Fluorescent Lamps) and CFL (Compact Fluorescent Lamps) are few examples. High Intensity Discharge (HID) lamps give light via electric arc discharge which takes place when the metal salts and gas in a transparent arc get ionized by using a pulse of high voltage across the entire lamp and between two tungsten electrodes. These type of lamps are more efficient than fluorescent. Mercury vapour lamps, ceramic metal halide, low pressure sodium lamps etc., are few examples. Halogen lamps are also used which produce light through incandescence. They have longer life span and greater efficiency. Radio luminescent lamps generate illumination when a radiation particle like an electron is emitted via beta decay through gaseous tritium and collides with a molecule or an atom. It creates fluorescent light. Photo luminescent products generate illumination by absorbing photons and then re-emitting them. Generally the source is ambient light. This type of illumination is used in “Glow in the dark” signs, marking and tapes.

Illuminating Signs Market: Advantages and Disadvantages

There are several advantages of illuminating signs. The use of illuminating signs is seen in various industries such as automotive, manufacturing, medical, road construction etc. They give catchy look to the signage, increasing the intensity of the purpose of that signage. The affordability of different illuminations used and their respective advantages has increased the adoption of illuminated signs dramatically. The message delivered will be clear and will create a good impact on the customers. Any news or new features that it reflects will be remembered by the individual owing to the attractiveness of the signage. Illuminated signs help business that open late or close late. Illuminated sign can take a business to a level, standing out from the competition, attracting more people and arousing interest of people. It gives a shape to the activities, strengthens visibility and improves credibility. They can be used indoors as well. To sum up the advantages, illuminating signs catch customer attention even from long distances, give better visibility and strengthens overall appearance and credibility.

Disadvantages of illuminating signs are:

They are costlier than non-illuminating signs. New material used in illuminating signs eats up more costs as compared to the non-illuminating ones

Uses electricity adding to costs

Requires maintenance; moreover if the sign get damaged there is huge cost of replacement and it depends upon the type of illumination used; thereby it is essential to maintain them

Even though they have these cost related limitations, they can raise the ROI of any business, making these costs redundant.