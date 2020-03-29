IIoT Platform Market Clear Understanding of the Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments 2019-2025

An IIoT platform is a set of hardware and software facilities that assist and support applications for industrial companies using the internet to connect devices and equipment. This use of the internet is now commonly called the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

North America is the largest contributor to the IIoT platform market, among all other regions. The North American market mainly comprises the US and Canada and is expected to hold the largest share of the global IIoT platform market.

In 2018, the global IIoT Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global IIoT Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IIoT Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

PTC

SAP

Hitachi

Accenture

IBM

Oracle

ATOS

Altizon

QIO Technologies

Flutura

Software AG

GE

Amazon

C3 IoT

Davra Networks

Cisco

Intel

AT&T

HPE

Zebra Technologies

Bosch

Microsoft

Eurotech

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Device management platform

Application management platform

Connectivity management platform

Market segment by Application, split into

Process industry

Discrete Industry

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IIoT Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IIoT Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IIoT Platform are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.