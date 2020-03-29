IIoT Platform Market Clear Understanding of the Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments 2019-2025

Global IIoT Platform Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025, a comprehensive research study published by DecisionMarketReports.com
An IIoT platform is a set of hardware and software facilities that assist and support applications for industrial companies using the internet to connect devices and equipment. This use of the internet is now commonly called the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).
Get a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=1045598
North America is the largest contributor to the IIoT platform market, among all other regions. The North American market mainly comprises the US and Canada and is expected to hold the largest share of the global IIoT platform market.
In 2018, the global IIoT Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global IIoT Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IIoT Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
Request Methodology of this report @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-methodolgy?productID=1045598
The key players covered in this study
PTC
SAP
Hitachi
Accenture
IBM
Oracle
ATOS
Altizon
QIO Technologies
Flutura
Software AG
GE
Amazon
C3 IoT
Davra Networks
Cisco
Intel
AT&T
HPE
Zebra Technologies
Bosch
Microsoft
Eurotech
Siemens
Schneider Electric
Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/1045598/iiot-platform-market
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Device management platform
Application management platform
Connectivity management platform
Market segment by Application, split into
Process industry
Discrete Industry
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IIoT Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IIoT Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IIoT Platform are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.