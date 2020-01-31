Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “IIoT in Automotive Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Automotive industry has widely adopted virtual reality (VR) due to the prospect of cost and time reductions. Automotive applications such as manufacturing workstation optimization, vehicle design, and assembly training make use of VR.

Automotive companies use VR for the virtual environment to determine the vehicles performance in various environments and car crashes. VR and IIoT collectively result in better designs for automobiles, speed-up the manufacturing processes, and help in delivering customer preferred standards. The integration of virtual reality in automotive industry is identified to be one of the key trends contributing towards the growth of the IIoT market in automotive industry.

In-vehicle communication is used to provide accurate route information to a user while on road and also update the road-traffic controller with detailed information about the conditions on a road. Road users receive information such as up-to-date travelling times and the maximum speed limit. They also receive warnings in case of accidents or other incidents. This way, in-vehicle communication offers users an option to choose their route based on relevant and up-to-date information.

The introduction of cloud-based services for music and other multimedia support such as games led to increase an infotainment application in vehicles. Users look for multimedia support and smart apps for device integration, high-speed connectivity, intuitive and multi-modal user interfaces in the systems installed in vehicles. Internet radio, streaming music, and social networking apps are the services which are commonly available.

This report focuses on the global IIoT in Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IIoT in Automotive development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

HCL

IBM

PTC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

In-Vehicle

Vehicle-to-Vehicle

Vehicle-to- Infrastructure

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IIoT in Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IIoT in Automotive development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

