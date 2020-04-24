Ignition Interlock Devices Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2026

Ignition Interlock Device (IID) is an advanced breathalyser connected to a vehicle’s ignition system. The amount of alcohol in a person’s breath is an indicator of an amount of alcohol present in his/her blood/body. IID prevents the ignition of the vehicle if the driver’s breath alcohol level exceeds that pre-set on the device. IID is mainly connected to the vehicle dashboard or somewhere within the reach of the driver’s seat. IIDs are used as a tool by National Highway Transport Safety Authority (NHTSA) for controlling and reducing drunk driving incidences.

This report covers the North America ignition interlock devices market in terms of value and volume. The report covers key trends drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the North America ignition Interlock devices market currently. Impact analysis of the key market drivers and restraints has also been measured based on the weighted average model to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

Request to Sample report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/1046



The North America ignition interlock devices market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing number of Driving Under Influence (DUI) incidences in the U.S. and Canada, increasing involvement of social organizations such as Mother Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Fathers Against Drunk Driving (FADD), and use of ignition interlock devices by commercial fleet owners to avoid possible future accidents.

However, social awkwardness caused while blowing into the ignition interlock device and high cost involved in the usage of the device are some of the restraints that are expected to hinder the growth of the ignition interlock devices market in North America over the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, the market is segmented into compliance segment and commercial segment. The compliance segment includes the convicted drivers of passenger vehicles while the commercial segment includes the convicted drivers of commercial vehicles. However, the voluntary users of ignition interlock devices in the commercial segment are increasing in view of the rising user awareness about avoiding potential DUI incidences.

First Time Buyer, Get Discount on this report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/1046

Besides, the report also segments the market on the basis of technology into fuel cell technology and semiconductor technology, and on the basis of the country into the U.S and Canada. Among the technology segments, the fuel cell technology segment is expected to dominate the market with a revenue share of more than 90% throughout the forecast period, wherein it is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 6.7%. By end use, the commercial segment is expected to grow at the slow place, registering a CAGR of 2% in terms of value during the forecast period.