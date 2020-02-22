Ignition coil Market 2019 Global Trends, Emerging Audience, Segments, Sales, Profits and Regional Study

Ignition Coil Market 2018

Ignition Coil Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. Ignition Coil Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2023

Global Ignition Coil Market Information Report by Type (Compression Ignition, Spark Ignition, Battery, Others), By Component (Spark Plug, Ignition Coil, Capacitor, Others), By Vehicle Type (LCV, HCV, Passenger Cars) and By Region – Global Forecast to 2023

The global ignition coil market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 3.8 % during the forecast period.

Market Scenario:

Ignition coil is used in the automobile ignition systems and can transform the voltage in the battery to create an electric spark that can ignite the fuel.

The major driver for the growth of the ignition coil market can be attributed directly to the global rise in automobile sales. The global automotive industry has witnessed a satisfactory growth, especially in the case of emerging economies such as India, Thailand, Mexico and Indonesia. Rising urbanization, rise in per capita income and standard of living in these countries are contributing to the growth of the automotive industry. This is driving the global ignition coils market. The market growth is also helped by the growing emphasis on sustainability and reduced fuel consumption so as to reduce air pollution.

The Key Players Of Ignition Coil Market Are:

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), BorgWarner Ludwigsburg GmbH (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (UK), Denso Corporation (Japan), Federal-Mogul Corporation (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc. (U.S.), Wings Automobile Products Pvt. Ltd (India).

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

July, 2014– BorgWarner Emissions Systems is producing multi-spark ignition coils at its plant in Muggendorf, Germany, for Daimler’s six- and eight-cylinder engines. With displacements between 3.5 and 5.5 liters and power ratings ranging from 249 to 549 HP (185 kW – 410 kW), these powerful engines are available in the Mercedes-Benz C-, E- and S-Classes. Specially designed for gasoline direct-injection (GDI) engines running stratified combustion, BorgWarner’s compact multi-spark ignition coil technology enlarges the ignition zone for more controlled and optimized combustion, improved fuel economy and reduced emissions.

May, 2013 – Federal Mogul’s ACIS re-defines the ‘spark plug’ for dilute/lean combustion. Proof-of-concept trials for Federal Mogul’s Advanced Corona Ignition System (ACIS) signal the likelihood of the first production applications in the 2016-2018 timeframe. Unlike a conventional spark plug that creates a small arc across the electrode gap, ACIS produces multiple streams of ions from a four-pointed-star tip to excite the air/fuel mixture into combusting.

October, 2017 – Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc. Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. announced that that the company will participate in the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) 2017, held at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada (USA). The Hitachi Automotive Systems Group is a featured exhibitor located at Booth #5072 and will showcase a wide range of aftermarket products at this year’s event.

Ignition Coil Market – Segmentation

The Global Automotive Actuators Market is segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type: Comprises Compression Ignition, Spark Ignition, Battery, Others

Segmentation by Component: Comprises Spark Plug, Ignition Coil, Capacitor, Others

Segmentation by Vehicle Type: Comprises Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

The report for Ignition Coil Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

