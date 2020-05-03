IGBT and Thyristor Market Analysis and In Depth Study by Type, End-use Sector, Regions, Companies, Price, Product and Forecast Study 2025

Global IGBT and Thyristor Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Report presents the worldwide IGBT and Thyristor Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

The global IGBT and Thyristor market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of % during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the IGBT and Thyristor market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) and thyristor provide the advantage over metal-oxide-semiconductor field effect transistor (MOSFET) for minimum switching time and switching losses. In addition, it also provides the advantage over elevated breakdown voltage and less conduction losses of the bipolar junction transistor (BJT) in order to meet current power need.

FACTS systems and HVDC use power electronic converters for power conversion and control power quality. Earlier, IGBTs and thyristors were used as key components in HVDC and FACTS converters for many years and now have been developed for higher power use. These devices also use high breakdown voltage and conduction losses in BJT to fulfill current power requirement.

This report studies the global market size of IGBT and Thyristor in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of IGBT and Thyristor in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global IGBT and Thyristor market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global IGBT and Thyristor market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Fuji Electric

ABB

Infineon Technologies

Fairchild Semiconductor International

Hitachi

Mitsubishi Electric

SEMIKRON

Toshiba

Renesas Electronics

Danfoss

Market size by Product – High Power Medium Power Low Power

Market size by End User/Applications – Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) HVDC

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global IGBT and Thyristor capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key IGBT and Thyristor manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 IGBT and Thyristor Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global IGBT and Thyristor Production

2.2 IGBT and Thyristor Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 IGBT and Thyristor Production by Manufacturers

3.2 IGBT and Thyristor Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 IGBT and Thyristor Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 IGBT and Thyristor Production by Regions

4.1 Global IGBT and Thyristor Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global IGBT and Thyristor Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global IGBT and Thyristor Revenue Market Share by Regions

5 IGBT and Thyristor Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global IGBT and Thyristor Consumption by Regions

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Central & South America

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global IGBT and Thyristor Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global IGBT and Thyristor Revenue by Type

6.3 IGBT and Thyristor Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global IGBT and Thyristor Breakdown Dada by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1.1 Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of IGBT and Thyristor

8.1.4 IGBT and Thyristor Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 IGBT and Thyristor Production and Revenue Forecast

9.2 IGBT and Thyristor Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.3 IGBT and Thyristor Key Producers Forecast

9.4 Forecasts by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 IGBT and Thyristor Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of IGBT and Thyristor Upstream Market

11.2 IGBT and Thyristor Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 IGBT and Thyristor Distributors

11.5 IGBT and Thyristor Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IGBT and Thyristor are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

