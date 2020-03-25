Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2016 – 2026

Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura is an autoimmune disorder clinically diagnosed as acquired bleeding disorder in which platelets (blood cells) are destroyed by immune system, who play an important role in primary and secondary haemostasis. Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura is characterised by tendency to bleed continuously mostly from extremities such as nose and gums, purpuric rash and petechiae. Individuals with idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura have platelet count below normal (less than 150,000 cells/mm3) causing thrombocytopenia. Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura can be acute for chronic with platelet count less than 150,000 cells/mm3 and 50,000 cells/mm3 respectively. In fatal or sever idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura intracerebral or subarachnoid hemorrhage, lower gastrointestinal bleeding or other internal bleeding may occur.In idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura activation of lymphocytes leads to anti-platelet antibodies against the fibrinogen receptor i.e platelet glycoproteins IIb/IIIa. Incidence of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura in children and adult population is approximately 50 and 66 cases per 1,000,000 per year respectively.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2279

Commonly utilised tests for diagnosis of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura include blood typing, blood count, direct Coombs testing, evaluation of peripheral smear, bone marrow evaluation, immunoglobulin quantitation and evaluation for platelet antibodies. More advanced tests may be performed such as platelet binding assay, genetic mutational analysis and bone marrow cultures for megakaryocyte growth and differentiation. Testing of H. pylori infection is considered as a standard diagnostic test for individuals suspected of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, in countries with higher incidence of H. pylori infection. Treatment for idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura mainly aims for normal platelet count to prevent excessive bleeding. First line therapy generally used in of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura is oral corticosteroids, such as prednisone, rituximab, azathioprine, eltrombopag, methylprednisolone etc. Second line treatment generally used is spleenectomy while new treatment measures include intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), anti-D immunoglobulin and thrombopoietin receptor agonists (TPO-RA).

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics Market: Drivers and Restraint

In most cases of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura treatment generally involves use of corticosteroids that maintain normal platelet count. Easy availability and accessibility of corticosteroid has been one of the major factor in driving idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura therapeutics market. New advances in proper diagnosis, government initiatives in awareness and treatment of disease and association of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura with pregnancy, infections or immunosuppressive diseases (H. pylori) has been a reason for market growth of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura therapeutics market.

The most important drivers for idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura therapeutics market is use of effective combination therapy, introduction of new drugs such as intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) and thrombopoietin receptor agonists (TPO-RA) in treatment of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura therapeutics market . There have been published report where use of dexamethasone alone and alongwith infusions of rituximab was tested. It was found that dexamethasone with rituximab had rendered safe platelet count for about 6 months in 63% of individuals in study. Also another published study stated that use of TPO mimetic drugs sustained normal platelet count in 85% of indivivduals thus boosting market for for idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura therapeutics.

Major restraint for for idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura therapeutics market is side effects of corticosteroids or drugs used. But use of combination therapy and new drugs has seen to avoid side effects and proved life saving. Another restraint for idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura therapeutics market is lack of awareness of disease amongst people, no facilities for diagnostic test in rural areas and high cost of treatment in low income countries. Non-adherence of patients to combination treatment has also been a major part in restraining for idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura therapeutics market.

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

The global idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura therapeutics market is classified on the basis of treatment, distribution channel and geography.

Based on treatment, the global idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura therapeutics market is segmented into the following:

Corticosteroids.

Intravenous immunoglobulins.

Anti-D immunoglobulin.

Thrombopoietin receptor agonists (TPO-RA).

Based on distribution channels, the global idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura therapeutics market is segmented into the following:

Retail pharmacies.

Drug store.

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics Market: Overview

The global idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura therapeutics market is governed by drugs that suppress uimmune system, injections that increase blood count and drugs that boost platelet production. Association of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura with other infections such as H. pylori infection and others related to immunosuppression favours market for idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura therapeutics. Inspite of low global incidence of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, its fatal and serious complications has led advancement in its treatment leading to rise in idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura therapeutics market. Use of efficient combination therapy has driven idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura therapeutics market.

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura therapeutics market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is the largest market for idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura therapeutics due to demand for combination therapy, advancement in healthcare facilities and mainly due to Orphan drug act in U.S. Owing to drugs such as romiplostim have driven Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura market in Japan and Europe too. India is seen to have stable rise in idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura therapeutics market.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2279

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Therapeutics Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura market include GlaxoSmithKline, Amgen. Inc, Grifols S.A, CSL Behring, Baxter, Sandoz, Contract Pharmacal, Roxane and others.