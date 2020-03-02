Identity and Access Management Services Market – Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Applications and Distributed Workforce System Drives Demand

Identity and access management is a solution for business processes that simplifies the management of digital or electronic identities. The solution includes the enterprise privacy and security policies to manage digital identity and the technologies needed to support identity and access management.

The identity and access management service reduces the expenses of the company on secure entries and monitors authorized accesses. This service helps enterprises to monitor and manage identities of consumers, employees, contractors, and partners, to ensure secure and seamless services. The identity and access management service helps authenticate identities across non-digital and digital channels. Identity and access management services are adopted by manufacturing, IT & telecom, and other industries in order to secure sensitive data and protect enterprises from financial fraud and cyber-attacks.

These services help companies to restrict unauthorized entries in restricted areas and departments in their organizations. IT companies and data centers primarily employ identity and access management services to secure information from unauthorized persons. Several companies are adopting distributed workplace method, which is connected by a centralized system.

Rising demand for security of enterprise data coupled with increasing adoption of cloud-based applications and distributed workforce system is driving the identity and access management services market. Additionally, increasingly stringent government policies regarding cyber security are anticipated to propel the demand for identity and access management services across industries. Increasing demand for secure access management solutions across industries, especially from the IT sector, is expected to offer significant opportunities to service providers

Identity and access management service providers are expected to focus on cloud-based solutions, due to effective and efficient accessibility of operations and processes offered by cloud technology. Lack of standardization in services and a rise in concerns about security are expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.

The global identity and access management services market can be segmented based on deployment, enterprise size, end-user, and region. Based on deployment, the market can be divided into cloud based and on-premises. In terms of enterprise size, the identity and access management services market can be divided into large enterprises and small-medium enterprises. Large enterprises are expected to adopt identity and access management services in order to manage the security of centralized data sources. In terms of end-user, the market can be categorized into automotive, government, health care, banking financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail, education, information technology (IT) & telecom, and manufacturing.