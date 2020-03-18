Identity and Access Management Market Key Highlights, Incredible Growth with Prominent Trends 2024 – Centrify Corporation, NetIQ Corporation, Amazon, Okta, Onelogin Inc, Alibaba, Hitachi ID Systems and Others

Identity and access management (IAM): Provide tools and governance model / processes to control access to information (specific applications below); Industry terms include biometrics, digital identity/security, authorized users, etc.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Identity and Access Management market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Leading Identity and Access Management Market Players

CA Technologies

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Dell EMC

Intel Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Sailpoint Technologies Inc

Google

Ping Identity Corporation

Centrify Corporation

NetIQ Corporation

Amazon

Okta

Onelogin Inc

Alibaba

Hitachi ID Systems

IDMWORKS

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud

Hybrid

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Healthcare

Telecommunication

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Hospitality

Global Identity and Access Management Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Identity and Access Management consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Identity and Access Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Identity and Access Management manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Identity and Access Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Identity and Access Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

