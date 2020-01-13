IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT MARKET ANALYSIS REPORT BY PRODUCT, TECHNOLOGY, APPLICATION, END USE, AND SEGMENT FORECASTS, 2019 – 2025

Identity and access management (IAM) is a framework for business processes that facilitates the management of electronic or digital identities.
Identity and access management is the security discipline that enables individuals to access the right resources at the right times for the right reasons.
The framework includes the organizational policies for managing digital identity as well as the technologies needed to support identity management.
In 2018, the global Identity and Access Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Identity and Access Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Identity and Access Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Onegini
TransUnion
Ping Identity Corporation
Gigya
Centrify Corporation
Okta
Experian
Janrain
Mitek Systems
Traxion
LexisNexis Risk Solutions
MorphoTrust
GB Group
ID Analytics
Aware
Equifax
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Advanced Authentication
Identity Proofing Services
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking
Financial Service
Insurance (BFSI)
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Identity and Access Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Identity and Access Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
12 International Players Profiles
