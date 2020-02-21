Identity and Access Management Industry Opportunities, Challenge and Risk

“Global Identity and Access Management Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

In 2018, the global Identity & Access Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Identity & Access Management Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Identity & Access Management Market development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

CA Technologies (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Dell EMC (U.S.)

NetIQ Corporation (U.S.)

Okta, Inc. (U.S.)

Hitachi ID Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

SailPoint Technologies (U.S.)

Amazon Web Services, Inc.(US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Provisioning

Single Sign-On

Advanced Authentication

Audit, Compliance, & Governance

Directory Services

Password Management

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and CPG

Public Sector and Utilities

Energy

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Identity & Access Management Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Identity & Access Management Market development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Identity & Access Management are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter Five: United States

Chapter Six: Europe

Chapter Seven: China

Chapter Eight: Japan

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: India

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

