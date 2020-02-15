Identity analytics Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Reportocean.com “Identity analytics Market” report has been added to its Research Database.
Identity analytics Market by Component (Software and Service), Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Small & Medium Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Analytics Type (Descriptive Analytics, Diagnostic Analytics, Predictive Analytics, and Prescriptive Analytics), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Government, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025
Identity analytics Market Overview:
Identity analytics provides a risk-based approach for managing system identities and access. It uses dynamic risk scores and advanced analytics to develop key indicators for automating account provisioning, de-provisioning, authentication, and privileged access management. Identity analytics utilize big data, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to ingest and analyze huge amount of data and refine that data into actionable intelligence, enabling organizations to detect and react to quickly access. Identity Analytics provides enterprises with the ability to define and manage roles and automate critical identity-based controls. When the roles are defined, certified, and assigned, the identity analytics solution delivers scalable and viable identity governance and analytical solution during the user access lifecycle
Rise in adoption by enterprises to improve their identity and access management systems, growth in need of ensuring adaptive access certification by the enterprises, and increase in awareness about regulation and compliance management are some of the major factors that drive the global identity analytics market growth. In addition, surge in cases of data breaches and identity-related frauds are the factors expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, increase in complexity of the IT infrastructure and slow adoption of identity analytics solutions in the underdeveloped regions are the major factors that impede the market growth. Conversely, adoption of AI, machine learning technologies in identity analytics solutions, and rise in demand for mobility solutions and surge in identity theft are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.
The global identity analytics market is segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, analytics type, industry verticals, and region. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. Based on deployment, it is fragmented into on-premise and cloud. Depending on organization size, it is segregated into small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Based on analytics type, it is classified into descriptive analytics, diagnostic analytics, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics. By industry vertical, it is divided into BFSI, telecom & IT, government, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and others. Based on region, the identity analytics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The global identity analytics market is dominated by key players such as Evidian, Gurucul, Hitachi Id Systems, Happiest Minds, LogRhythm, ID analytics (Symantec), Verint Systems, NetIQ (Microfocus), Microsoft, and Oracle.
Key Benefits for Identity analytics Market:
The study presents an in-depth analysis of the global identity analytics market along with the current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided in this study.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global identity analytics industry.
The quantitative analysis of the global identity analytics market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.
Identity analytics Key Market Segments:
By Component
Software
Services
By Deployment
On-Premise
Cloud
By Organization Size
Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
By Analytics Type
Descriptive Analytics
Diagnostic Analytics
Predictive Analytics
Prescriptive Analytics
By Industry Vertical
BFSI
Telecom & IT
Government
Manufacturing
Retail
Healthcare
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Australia
Singapore
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
