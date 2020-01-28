ICT Investment Trends in Financial Market boosting the growth: Market dynamics and trends, efficiencies Forecasts

ICT Investment Trends in Financial Markets: FinTech and digital transformation driving ICT investment strategies

“ICT Investment Trends in Financial Markets”, report presents the findings from a survey of 168 financial markets institutions regarding their Information & Communications Technology (ICT) investment trends. The survey investigates how financial markets institutions currently allocate their ICT budgets across the core areas of enterprise ICT expenditure: hardware, software, IT services, communications, and consulting.

The report illustrates the core technologies that financial markets institutions are investing in, including enterprise applications, business intelligence, IoT, and cloud computing. The survey also highlights the approach to purchasing technology adopted by financial markets institutions. Through GlobalData’s survey, the report aims to provide a better insight to ICT vendors and service providers when pitching their solutions to financial markets institutions.

Investment in financial technology (FinTech) is becoming a pressing need in a bid to offer new products, and embrace technology to create faster, more efficient, and secure infrastructure and platforms.

As FinTech continues to transform the industry, financial market institutions plan to turn their fortunes around by investing in the latest ICT domains that can enable them to adhere to the strict regulatory norms, cut overheads, streamline operations, and improve performance.

The use of ICT is enabling institutions to streamline their inter-bank payment systems and automate security settlement systems that facilitate higher cost reduction and better risk management, regulatory compliance, and customer retention.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– How ICT budgets are set to change in 2017 in terms of their overall size

– Allocation across the core elements of IT spend, including hardware, software, services, communications, and consulting

– Distribution of ICT money in areas such as the networks, applications, service desk, and data centers

– Which ICT functions financial markets institutions are interested in outsourcing

– Financial markets institutions’ investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as enterprise applications, business intelligence, IoT, and cloud computing

– Factors that are influencing financial markets institutions’ investments in each technology category

– How financial markets institutions’ IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category

– Financial markets institutions’ distribution of their ICT budget across various segments within a technology category

– Vendor satisfaction ratings for various core and advanced technology categories

– Insight into financial markets institutions’ preferred buying approaches

– Business and IT objectives that financial markets institutions are looking to achieve through their IT investment strategies

– Factors that are influencing financial markets institutions’ decisions to select an ICT provider

– Approximately 62% of respondents are planning to increase their total ICT budget in 2017, as the changing regulatory landscape and increased competition has necessitated financial market institutions to adopt newer ICT solutions to enhance product and service offerings, in order to survive in the volatile financial market sector.

– The survey finds that financial market institutions are planning to allocate 35% and 33% of their cloud computing budget to infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) in 2017 respectively.

– For 57% of institutions in the financial market, the decision to purchase cloud solutions is taken solely by the IT department, with the dedicated aim of achieving process transformation in their existing business operations.

