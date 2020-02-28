Ice Cream Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth of CAGR during the period 2019-2024

Ice cream is a sweetened frozen food typically eaten as a snack or dessert. It is usually made from dairy products, such as milk and cream, and often combined with fruits or other ingredients and flavours. It is typically sweetened with sugar or sugar substitutes. Typically, flavourings and colourings are added in addition to stabilizers.

Scope of the Report:

Unilever accounted for 6.79% of the global Ice Cream production market share in 2015. Followed players, Nestlé accounted for3.53%. Market is very fragmented.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Europe and USA. They have unshakable status in this field. Europe takes the market share of 27.54% in 2015, USA followed by with 22.40% in 2015.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types.

The worldwide market for Ice Cream is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 79900 million US$ in 2024, from 57900 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Ice Cream in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Unilever

Nestlé

Lotte Confectionary

Dean Foods

General Mills

Mars

Yili Group

Morinaga

Meiji

Mengniu

Turkey Hill

Blue Bell Creameries

Amul

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Soft Ice Cream

Hard Ice Cream

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Residential

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Ice Cream product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Ice Cream, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Ice Cream in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Ice Cream competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Ice Cream breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Ice Cream market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ice Cream sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Ice Cream Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Ice Cream Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Ice Cream by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Ice Cream by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Ice Cream by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Ice Cream by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Ice Cream by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Ice Cream Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Ice Cream Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Ice Cream Market Forecast (2019-2024)

