IC Advanced Packaging Market Developments and Forecast to 2025

Advanced electronic packages need to address the growing interconnect gap between IC and PCB, achieve a high level of functional integration, and meet form-factor, power, cost, and electrical performance requirements.
The drivers for the IC Packaging Market are the increasing need for advanced architecture in electronic products, rising trend of miniaturization of electronic devices, and growing market for tablets, smartphones, and gaming devices.
In 2018, the global IC Advanced Packaging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global IC Advanced Packaging Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IC Advanced Packaging Market development in United States, Europe and China.
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IC Advanced Packaging Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IC Advanced Packaging Market development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IC Advanced Packaging are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
The key players covered in this study
Abel
IBM
Samsung
Toshiba
Intel
Amkor
MAK
Optocap
ASE
Changing Electronics Technology
STMicroelectronics
EKSS Microelectronics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
3D
2.5D
Market segment by Application, split into
Logic
Imaging and Optoelectronics
Memory
MEMS/Sensors
LED
Power
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
