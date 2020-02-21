Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018

Hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy is a serious birth complication that causes obstruction in blood flow in brain during the prenatal, intrapartum or postnatal period. This leads to death of the child or mental disabilities in the first two years of age.

Although, the cause of the disease is not yet identified but some conditions like cord prolapse, abruptio placenta, placenta previa, uterine rupture, breech presentation, maternal hypotension, or shoulder dystonia are known to be observed in the patients with this disease.

Some of the symptoms observed in children with this disease are low heart rate, bluish skin colour, poor muscle tone, and excessive acid in the blood. Celgene Corporation is in the process of developing HPDSC as a cell therapy for the treatment of hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy. Assiut University is in the process of developing erythropoietin for the treatment of hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy. Further, GW Pharmaceuticals is also involved in the pipeline for hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

