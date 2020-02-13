Hypoxia-Inducible Factor (HIF) Inhibitor Therapeutics – Clinical Trials & Results

Hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) inhibitor inhibits the HIF mediated hypoxic responses. HIF is a transcription factor that activate when there is a decrease in the availability of oxygen in the cellular environment. Hypoxia promotes the formation of blood vessels and this homeostatic system is required in formation of vascular system in the embryo.

In conditions like wounds, hypoxia mediate the migration of keratinocytes and restores the epithelium. According to the researchers, the HIF plays a vital role in the development of human body, as they are required by the body to adapt in low oxygen concentration and maintain the metabolism.

The therapeutic candidate which acts as an HIF inhibitor has been found to improve the symptoms in anemia, inflammatory disorders and cancer. In addition, HIF inhibitor have also been found to increase the erythropoietin expression and enhance hippocampal memory. In addition, HIF is also essential for immunological responses and is a key physiological regulator of homeostasis, vascularization, and anaerobic metabolism.

Company like FibroGen Inc. is developing roxadustat as a HIF prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

