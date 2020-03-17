Hypodermic Needle Market by Type, Site of Delivery, Usability Drivers, Growth Opportunities and Key Players

The growth of the global market is largely driven by the high demand for vaccines and increasing compliance of safety needles. High prevalence of needle stick injuries during drug administration is a key concern for healthcare providers across the globe. Improper disposal of syringe and needles is creating the demand for advanced safety mechanisms in hypodermic needles. Globally, approximately 16 billion injections are administered every year as per the World Health Organization (WHO); however, all the syringes and needles are not properly disposed of. Therefore, several benefits of safety needles such as ease of use during injection and safe delivery of drug or medication are increasing their popularity among healthcare providers.

Among the different end users, hospitals were the largest user of hypodermic needles in 2015. High prevalence of chronic diseases, improving regulations for safety hypodermic needles, increasing government initiatives and geriatric population are the key drivers for the global hypodermic needle market in hospitals.

Some of the players operating in the global market include Vygon S.A., Catalent, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Retractable Technologies, Inc., Connecticut Hypodermics, Inc., MedPro Safety Products Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Albert David Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Medtronic plc.