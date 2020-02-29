Hyperuricemia Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2024

Hyperuricemia is condition in which the level of uric acid in the blood increases to abnormally high levels. Various factors are responsible for hyperuricemia, which include insulin resistance, renal failure, obesity and alcohol consumption which is found to be the most prevalent factor. Scientists are still trying to confirm obesity as a predisposing factor for hyperuricemia,

According to data published in National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, U.S. an average of 17 million U.S. citizens suffered from alcohol use disorder in 2011. In another statistics published by World Health Organization (WHO) global alcohol consumption in 2010 was around 6 liters of pure alcohol per person aged 15 years above. The incidences of alcohol abuse are increasing across the globe and also act as a major contributing factor to disorders such as liver cirrhosis, and hyperuricemia. Approximately 70% of the uric acid produced in the body is filtered by the kidneys, while the remaining amount is eliminated by intestine. In individuals suffering from renal failure, the elimination of uric acid by the kidney decreases, leading to increased uric acid levels in blood. Further, an article published in the Journal of the America College of Cardiology in the year 2012 suggests that hyperuricemia is found to be associated with dyslipidemia of insulin resistance, systemic inflammation, and hepatic steatosis independent of obesity and metabolic syndrome. Another article published in the journal Arthritis Care & Research in 2013 also suggests further confirmation of obesity as a factor leading to hyperuricemia.

However pre diabetes and insulin resistance are found to be one of the factors leading to hyperuricemia. Articles published in Current Opinion in Rheumatology and BMC Cardiovascular Disorders published in 2013 and 2012 have confirmed the factors.

Various drugs especially cancer drugs are also found to cause hyperuricemia. High level of uric acid in the blood for a prolonged period of time is also a major cause of gout. These factors will increase the prevalence of hyperuricemia as drive the Hyperuricemia Market in the future. Currently ULORIC (febuxostat) manufactured by Takeda Pharmaceuticals is widely prescribed for treating hyperuricemia. However the drug is not prescribed for treatment of high uric acid without a history of gout.

Various clinical trials are carried out by research institutes and companies in order to discover most efficient drug for rearming the disorder. Ardea Biosciences, Inc. is conducting phase 2 clinical trials for testing efficiency of RDEA806 for treatment of hyperuricemia. Hebei Medical University is conducting phase 3 trials to test the hypothesis that prednisone is superior over allopurinol in renal function improvement in heart failure patients with hyperuricemia. TWi Biotechnology, Inc. was awarded with U.S. patent in 2014 for AC – 201 which is effective in treating hyperuricemia. Similar research and development activities will add more products to the market and expand its reach globally. Lesser competition and wide scope for research and development activities have made the market more attractive. As newer drugs receive regulatory approvals, the market is expected to boost in the near future. Due to high cost of branded drugs, the market will have a restricted growth in the regions of Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa which majorly comprise of under developed and developing economies.

