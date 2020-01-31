Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results | MyoKardia, University of East Anglia

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, also known as an unexplained left ventricular hypertrophy, can lead to the sudden cardiac death. Some of the symptoms observed in patients suffering from this disease are chest pain, shortness of breath, orthostasis, palpitation, syncope, and presyncope.

This disease can be diagnosed by imaging techniques, such as echocardiography and magnetic resonance imaging. However, some laboratory tests, subject to histopathological findings are also being used for the diagnosis of this disease.

he treatment options include invasive septal reduction therapy, pacemaker, and pharmacological therapies. MyoKardia Inc. is in the process of developing MYK-461 as a myosin inhibitor for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Other than this universities like the University of East Anglia are also involved in the development of drugs for the treatment of this disease.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

