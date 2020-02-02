HYPERSPECTRAL IMAGING MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2022

Global Hyperspectral Imaging Industry

The global hyperspectral imaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period (2017-2022). Hyperspectral imaging is the combination of spectroscopy and digital imaging. For each pixel in an image, a hyperspectral camera acquires the light intensity for a large number of connecting spectral bands. As every pixel in the image contains a continuous spectrum that can be used to characterize the objects in the scene with significant detailing and precision. Hyperspectral images are produced by an instrument known as imaging spectrometers. Hyperspectral images provide better and detailed information as compare to normal camera, which only acquires red, green and blue spectral channels.

Hyperspectral imaging is considered to be an emerging technology which focuses on specific region and provide enriched images through electromagnetic spectrum. This technique is increasingly adopted across the globe, with major demand from food and healthcare. Hyperspectral imaging is gaining momentum in healthcare domain due to rising demand for precise surgical procedures, adoption of innovative surgeries, technological advancement and so forth.

Moreover, global hyperspectral market is growing significantly owing to rising forensic applications of hyperspectral imaging. In forensic sector hyperspectral is helpful in fiber comparison, blood stain visualization, fingerprint enhancement, fire investigation and so forth. Technological advancement, increasing usage of hyperspectral imaging in defence sector, increasing number of research projects using hyperspectral technology are some of the other factors that are boosting the market growth. Apart from that data accuracy and consistency is also one of the major reasons in the growth of global hyperspectral market, as through hyperspectral imaging one can fetch data very precisely. Additionally, lack of awareness regarding hyperspectral imaging, high cost of hyperspectral cameras and lack of skilled technician’s acts as a barrier in the growth of global hyperspectral Imaging market. On the other hand, novel applications in healthcare and untapped market opportunities in emerging economies may act as an opportunity in the growth of global hyperspectral market.

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North American region is having the highest market share owing to growing adoption in areas such as military surveillance, mining, life sciences, and diagnostics, increase in R&D activities and so forth. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show fastest growth rate due to growing number of research projects, and the presence of a large pool of patients. Additionally, increasing usage of hyperspectral imaging in environmental testing, mining explorations, rising pharmaceutical industries, and increasing government grants in this region are also boosting the market growth.

The global hyperspectral imaging market players include Applied Spectral Imaging, BaySpec Inc., Brandywine Photonics LLC, ChemImage Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Cubert-GmbH, Teledyne DALSA, EVK Di Kerschhaggl GmbH, Gilden Photonics Ltd., Headwall Photonics, Inc., IMEC, ITRES Research Limited, Mosaic Mills Inc., Norsk Elektro Optikk AS, Resonon, Inc., Specim, Spectral Imaging Ltd., Stemmer Imaging, Surface Optics Corporation, Telops Inc., Ximea Inc. and so on.

Global Hyperspectral imaging market is segmented on the basis of techniques, application, components, and regional outlook.

1. Global hyperspectral imaging market research and analysis, by techniques

2. Global hyperspectral imaging market research and analysis, by application

3. Global hyperspectral imaging market research and analysis, by components

4. Global hyperspectral imaging market research and analysis, by region

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global Hyperspectral imaging market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Hyperspectral imaging market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Hyperspectral imaging market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

