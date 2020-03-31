Hyperspectral Imaging Market by Key Players Like Brimrose Corp. of America, GE Healthcare Inc., IMEC, Northrop Grumman Corp., and UTC Aerospace Systems to 2023

New report with competitive analysis of hyperspectral imaging market, includes a patent analysis and a listing of company profiles for key players in market. Hyperspectral Imaging Market driven by its increasing applications for research in life sciences and medical diagnostics.

The global hyperspectral imaging market was valued at REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to reach REDACTED by the end of 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED. Hyperspectral imaging collects and processes information across the electromagnetic spectrum like other spectral imaging. Hyperspectral Imaging Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, GCC, South Africa), Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 – 2024

The hyperspectral camera that is used for the imaging requires the light intensity for a large number of contiguous spectral bands for each pixel in an image. The hyperspectral imaging finds application across or in the stages of product development including installation, maintenance, manufacturing and research and development. Hyperspectral images provide much more detailed.

It is widely used for advanced medical imaging systems wherein, Hyperspectral Imaging Market analysis is conducted at tissue, cellular, and molecular levels to gather detailed information used for screening, treatment, and diagnosis of various diseases. Furthermore, its rising applications in military surveillance are driving the market as it gives differentiation between man-made materials and natural surrounding and is also used to avoid airborne surveillance by studying the surrounding conditions.

The growing adoption of the UAVs across the countries is also propelling the market growth. The organizations are leveraging on the capabilities of UAVs to obtain hyperscale imaging, monitoring, mapping, and surveillance purposes. The relaxation by the government authorities on the use of the UAVs for commercial purposes is the primary factor backing the market growth.

Corresponding to visual primary colors blue, green and red, the hyperspectral images obtains three different spectral channels. Recent advancement in sensor design and processing speed has cleared the path for a wide range of applications employing hyperspectral imaging. Apart from this, increasing focus on better imaging with regards to pixels in different applications such as healthcare is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for hyperspectral imaging globally.

Airborne cameras for hyperspectral imaging held the largest market share, with a market share of REDACTED in 2017. Moreover, with increasing demand for portability and ease of handling, the demand for airborne cameras for hyperspectral imaging is expected to experience substantial growth throughout the forecast period.

Recent Developments –

An overview of the global markets for hyperspectral imaging and identification of their applications in military surveillance, mineralogy, food processing, agriculture, healthcare, and research

Country specific data and analysis for the United States, Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Middle East and Africa

Coverage of history, evolution and future outlook and expectations of hyperspectral imaging

Analyses of various types of hyperspectral imaging and determination of the market dynamics for each of the equipment type

Identification of segments with high growth potential and evaluation of factors impacting the market

Complete understanding of the key technologies like spatial scanning and spectral scanning and detailed description of benchtop camera, outdoor camera, airborne camera and hyperspectral software

The application of hyperspectral imaging in the military surveillance segment held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to remain the market leader throughout the forecast period. Increasing focus on product quality along with the reduction of maintenance time is one of the major factors fueling the demand for hyperspectral imaging in the military surveillance segment.

North America is expected to be the largest market for hyperspectral imaging globally. The presence of many manufacturing utilities and demand for improved product quality is one of the major factors fueling the demand for hyperspectral imaging in North America. In addition, automation of existing utilities is also having a positive impact on the demand for hyperspectral imaging in North America.

