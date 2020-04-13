Hypersomnia Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Hypersomnia is a medical condition which is characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness. It is categorized into primary hypersomnia and secondary hypersomnia. People with hypersomnia also suffer from other sleep-related problems, such as clear thinking problems and lack of energy.

Some of the most common causes of hypersomnia are sleep apnea, obesity, alcohol abuse, smoking, cardiovascular disorders, kidney diseases, neurological disorders, and depression.

The standard treatments available for hypersomnia are antidepressants, stimulants, and other medications. SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. is in the process of developing SKL-N05 as a neurotransmitter modulator for the treatment of hypersomnia. Umecrine Cognition AB is another key player involved in development of drugs for the management of this medical condition.

