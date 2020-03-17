Hypersensitivity Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018

Hypersensitivity is a group of undesirable reactions that are produced by normal immune systems, due to allergies and autoimmune disorders in body. These are considered as an over-reaction by the immune system and can be damaging, uncomfortable, or occasionally incurable.

Hypersensitivity is also defined as an abnormal or pathologic immune reaction that is caused by an immune response to repeated exposure to an antigen. It is categorized into different types; type I, type II, type III, type IV, and type V. According to the data published by the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology, 10.6% or 7.8 million children in the U.S. reported respiratory allergies in 2012.

HAL Allergy Group is in the process of developing HAL-MPE1 for the treatment of hypersensitivity and renal toxicity. Some of the companies having a pipeline of hypersensitivity include Pulmatrix Inc. and NeRRe Therapeutics.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

