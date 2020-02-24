Hyperpigmentation Treatment Devices Market: Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecasts to 2026

Hyperpigmentation refers to darkening or discoloration of the skin due to higher levels of melanin than normal. Hyperpigmentation can be caused by inflammation, sun damage, or other skin injuries, including those related to acne vulgaris. People with darker skin tones are more susceptible to hyperpigmentation, especially with excess sun exposure. Hyperpigmentation disorders include post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH), melasma, and sun lentigines. Sun damage, also called sun lentigines, is a major cause of hyperpigmentation which occurs due to continuous exposure to harmful ultra violet rays from sun and causes small dark spots on the skin. Hormonal change due to pregnancy, excessive estrogen production, and use of birth control pill can also cause hyperpigmentation. It is called melasma, which is chronic and relapsing. Post inflammatory hyperpigmentation is caused due to skin conditions such as injury, acne, trauma & burn, and post-surgery spots.

The global hyperpigmentation treatment devices market is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Rise in prevalence of hyperpigmentation disorders leads to an increase in the number of people undergoing diagnosis in the form of topical drugs or laser and treatment using techniques such as microdermabrasion and light therapy. This, in turn, is expected to increase the uptake of hyperpigmentation disorder drugs and procedures, thereby driving the global hyperpigmentation treatment devices market. Additionally, adoption of laser-based devices is increasing due to widening utility of laser devices. Laser-based devices are used to treat skin photo damage, hyperpigmentation, removal of unwanted hair, acne, wrinkles, tattoo removal, facial vein removal, and body contouring. Moreover, rise in prevalence of skin-related problems such as acne, sun damaged skin, scars, and stretch marks increases the utilization of minimally invasive, non-surgical, device-based skin resurfacing procedures. This is likely to boost the growth of the global hyperpigmentation treatment devices market. However, risk of post inflammatory hyperpigmentation due to the use of laser and light-based devices and lack of reimbursement by insurance companies for skin resurfacing procedures restrain the global market.

The global hyperpigmentation treatment devices market can be segmented based on, product type, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the hyperpigmentation treatment devices market can be bifurcated into single roller pump and double roller pump. Based on end-user, the global hyperpigmentation treatment devices market can be divided into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

In terms of region, the global hyperpigmentation treatment devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each region can be divided into specific countries/sub-regions such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, Brazil, China, India, and GCC Countries. North America dominated the global hyperpigmentation treatment devices market in 2017 because of increase in the geriatric population resulting in high demand for skin resurfacing and removal of dark spots from hyperpigmentation in the U.S. According to American Society for Plastic Surgeons’ Plastic Surgery Statistics report, photo rejuvenation, also known as intense pulse light (IPL) therapy, is the fourth most popular non-invasive cosmetic procedure for skin resurfacing (includes hyperpigmentation) in the U.S., with around 667,561 procedures performed in 2017. Asia Pacific is expected to be a highly attractive hyperpigmentation treatment devices market during the forecast period due to increase in health care awareness and rise in demand for advanced medical technology.

Key players operating in the global hyperpigmentation treatment devices market are Cutera, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Lutronic Corporation, Lumenis Ltd., AMI, Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., Alma Lasers, Ltd., BISON MEDICAL, Solta Medical, Inc., EL.En. S.p.A., Sciton, Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd., and Fotona d.o.o., among others. These players have adopted strategies such as collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and new product launches to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

