Hyperlipidemia Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 2019

Hyperlipidemia is unsuitable increase of cholesterol in blood, which can be inherited or acquired. Hypertriglyceridemia, and hypercholesterolemia are the two types of hyperlipidemia. Hyperlipidemia can be a result of various food products such as ice cream, cheese, red meat, and others. Furthermore, accumulation of cholesterol takes place even in arteries, which can result in high blood pressure. This can also result in clotting of blood, which may eventually lead to heart attack.

The diagnosis of the disorder can happen through blood tests to measure the level of cholesterol in blood. Exercise, weight loss, and healthy diet can better the situation. Hyperlipidemia can also be cured by medications, including nicotinic acid, statins, resins, cholesterol absorption inhibitors, fibrates, and others. Lipitor and Caduet (Pfizer Inc.), Crestor (AstraZeneca plc), Repatha (Amgen Inc.), and Vyotrin (Merck & Co. Inc.) are some of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved drug for the treatment of hyperlipidemia.

According to the research, many drugs being developed for hyperlipidemia are administered orally. It has been found that oral route of administration is non-invasive and easy to use, and ensures better effect for the disease.

There are several companies that are involved in developing therapeutics for hyperlipidemia have shown positive results of clinical trials. For instance, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. announced positive top-line result for final pivotal phase III trial of bempedoic acid. This can be very helpful in expanding the therapeutic regime for the disorder.

Amgen Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. collaborated in 2016 for RNAi ARC-LPA program, which was designed for the reduction of elevated lipoprotein which is a characteristic of hyperlipidemia. Like this, collaborations and acquisitions in the hyperlipidemia therapeutics market tend to contribute a lot in the development of hyperlipidemia therapeutics.

Lipitor, Vyotrin, Crestor, Caduet, and Repatha are some of the drugs used for the treatment of hyperlipidemia. These drugs hold significant share in the global hyperlipidemia market. Therefore, with the emergence of late- and mid-stage pipeline products, the overall hyperlipidemia therapeutics market is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years.

Some of the key players involved in the development of hyperlipidemia therapeutics are Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Novartis International AG, Amgen Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., Esperion Therapeutics Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, and Merck & Co. Inc.

