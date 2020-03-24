Hyperkalemia Drugs Market SWOT Analysis and Competitive Landscape To 2026

Potassium in the blood is essential to regulate the function of muscles, maintain fluid balance, and control nerve signals. A high potassium diet could lower the risk of heart attack and stroke, reduce high blood pressure, and decrease the threat of osteoarthritis. Ideally, potassium level in the blood should range from 3.6 mmol to 5.2 mmol per liter. However, the level of potassium could surpass the normal level if it is not properly removed from blood due to improper kidney function. This medical condition is known as hyperkalemia, where the potassium level in the blood is higher than normal. The condition can be life threatening if blood potassium level surpasses 6.0 mmol per liter. The most common symptoms of hyperkalemia are tiredness, chest pain, improper heart beating, nausea, and tingling.

The global hyperkalemia drugs market is driven primarily by rise in cases of kidney failure across the world. Additionally, increase in rate of diagnosis and treatment of chronic kidney diseases and hyperkalemia and rise in awareness about these medical conditions are the major factors projected to drive the global hyperkalemia drugs market during the forecast period. However, stringent regulatory guidelines and strict intellectual property right laws are anticipated to restrain the global hyperkalemia drugs market in the near future. Increase in R&D investment by major players and rich pipeline of hyperkalemia drugs are expected to offset these restraints during the forecast period.

In terms of drug type, the global hyperkalemia drugs market can be classified into renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system inhibitors, ace-inhibitors, beta blockers, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, cyclosporine, heparin, and others. Based on patent, the global hyperkalemia drugs market can be bifurcated into branded and generic. In terms of hyperkalemia type, the global hyperkalemia drugs market can be categorized into chronic hyperkalemia and acute hyperkalemia. Based on distribution channel, the global hyperkalemia drugs market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies & drugstores, and online sales.

Obtain Report Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=57756

Geographically, the global hyperkalemia drugs market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. A study published in Current Medical Research and Opinion in 2018 indicated that the overall prevalence of hyperkalemia in the U.S. was 1.57%, or 4 million, of the total population in 2014. Moreover, prevalence of hyperkalemia rises with increase in kidney diseases, heart failure, diabetes, and hypertension. North America captured the largest hyperkalemia drugs market share in 2017, due to significant prevalence of hyperkalemia in the U.S., high rate of diagnosis & treatment of the disease in the region, well-established health care infrastructure, and high awareness about hyperkalemia.

An article published by the Clinical Practice Research Datalink in 2017 stated that prevalence of hyperkalemia was high among patients with kidney disease and heart failure. High prevalence of chronic kidney diseases and heart failure, well-established health care infrastructure, and rise in awareness are expected to boost the growth of the hyperkalemia drugs market in Europe during the forecast period. Increase in the geriatric population, rise in cases of hyperkalemia, chronic kidney diseases, heart failure, etc., developing health care infrastructure, and presence of domestic pharmaceutical companies are likely to propel the hyperkalemia drugs market in Asia Pacific in the near future. However, the hyperkalemia drugs market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to experience sluggish growth during the forecast period due to low health awareness and underdeveloped health care infrastructure.

Request to Browse Full Table of Content, figure and Tables @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=57756

Key companies in the global hyperkalemia drugs market are AstraZeneca, Relypsa, Inc., Vifor Pharma Management Ltd., Ardelyx, and ZS Pharma, Inc., among others.