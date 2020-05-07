Hyperhidrosis Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 2019

Hyperhidrosis refers to excessive sweating from some body parts, including palms, heads, feet, or underarms. It is mainly categorized into two types: primary hyperhidrosis and secondary hyperhidrosis. It can be diagnosed by physical examinations of the excessively sweating body parts and by conducting a sweat test. The available treatment options for hyperhidrosis include Botulinum toxin, prescription medicines, antiperspirants, and iontophoresis.

Botox injection (Allergan plc) and Qbrexza (Dermira Inc.) are amongst the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved therapies for hyperhidrosis.

According to the research findings, majority of pipeline drug candidates are being developed for topical administration. It has been observed that the topical route of administration is convenient, less risk of systemic infections, and inexpensive in nature, and also provides improved patient’s compliance. Moreover, the entire administered dose reaches the target glands and immediately starts showing its effects on hyperhidrosis.

Companies that are involved in developing therapeutics for hyperhidrosis have shown positive clinical results in various phases of drug development. For instance, in June 2016, Dermira Inc. announced positive clinical results of phase III trial of DRM04 for the treatment of patients with hyperhidrosis. The results of the study concluded that the primary endpoints were achieved and patients showed statistically significant improvement as compared to placebo.

Botox injection and Qbrexa are most commonly drugs used for the treatment of hyperhidrosis. These drugs hold significant share in the global hyperhidrosis market. Therefore, with the emergence of late- and mid-stage pipeline products, the overall hyperhidrosis therapeutics market is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years.

Some of the key players involved in the development of hyperhidrosis therapeutics in the late- and mid-stage include Brickell Biotech Inc., Meditox Co. Ltd., Allergan plc, Dermira Inc., Atacama Therapeutics Inc., Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Revance Therapeutics Inc., HUGEL Inc., Prime Therapeutics LLC, and Roivant Sciences Ltd.

