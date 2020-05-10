Hyperemesis Gravidarum Treatment Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2018 to 2028

Hyperemesis gravidarum (HG) is the most prevalent cause of hospitalization during the course of pregnancy (mainly first half). Hyperemesis gravidarum is characterized by severe electrolyte imbalance due to nausea, vomiting. Till date, the exact etiology of hyperemesis gravidarum is not known. For mild cases of hyperemesis gravidarum the treatments include use of antacids, rest and some dietary changes. Severe cases often need hospitalization. Hyperemesis gravidarum treatment includes metoclopramide, anti-reflux, and anti-hitamines medications. Sometimes, in case of hospitalization intravenous fluid is given to the mother to restore the electrolyte balance, nutrients, and vitamins. Hyperemesis gravidarum treatment depends on the severity of symptoms in patients. Hyperemesis gravidarum needs to be diagnosed as early as possible to reduce the risk of morbidity of both mother and foetus.

As per a recent literature survey conducted by the State University of New York (SUNY) reveals that approximately 0.3 to 3% of pregnancy cases need hyperemesis gravidarum treatment.

Hyperemesis Gravidarum Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global market for hyperemesis gravidarum treatment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period as the demand for prescription drugs over the OTCs for hyperemesis gravidarum treatment is high in developing countries, as they have less side effects and better efficacy. Increasing prevalence of HG among pregnant women is the other factor expected to drive the growth of the hyperemesis gravidarum treatment market. However, the high price of drugs may hinder the growth of the hyperemesis gravidarum treatment market.

Hyperemesis Gravidarum Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global hyperemesis gravidarum treatment market can be segmented on the basis of type of treatment, route of administration and distribution channel.

Based on Type of Treatment, the global hyperemesis gravidarum treatment market is segmented into:

Anti-histamine (Diclectin)

Prokinetic agent (Metoclopramide, Cisapride)

Vitamin-Mineral Supplement Tablets/ Dietary supplements (Pregvit)

Anti-reflux medications (Ranitidine, Lansoprazole)

Anti-emetic (Ondensetron)

Antacid

Other measures of treatment (Intravenous Fluid)

Based on Route of Administration (RoA), the global hyperemesis gravidarum treatment market is segmented into:

Peroral

Intravenous

Based on Distribution Channel, the global hyperemesis gravidarum treatment market is segmented into:

Pharmacy

Retailers

Wholesaler

Hyperemesis Gravidarum Treatment Market: Overview

The dietary supplements and anti-emetic medications are expected to generate significant revenue over the forecast in the global hyperemesis gravidarum treatment market, followed by prokinetic agents. People prefer OTC products rather than prescription drugs for hyperemesis gravidarum treatment, which is expected to drive the growth of the retail segment over the forecast period. Based on RoA, intravenous treatment is gaining popularity for hyperemesis gravidarum treatment because in this way the drugs directly get absorbed into the blood-stream, leaving no option to irritate the gastric mucosa. Some of the popular brands of hyperemesis gravidarum treatment include Diclectin (Duchesnay Inc.), Pregvit (Duchesnay Inc.), Zofran (Novartis AG), Zuplenz (Midatech Pharma US Inc.), Kytril (Genentech, Inc.), etc.

Hyperemesis Gravidarum Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global hyperemesis gravidarum treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for hyperemesis gravidarum treatment due to the growing awareness regarding use of prescription drugs. Europe is expected to contribute second large revenue share in the global hyperemesis gravidarum treatment market throughout the forecast period due increasing number of patients with need of hyperemesis gravidarum treatment. With increase in the expenditure for healthcare sector and growing awareness regarding hyperemesis gravidarum treatment among general population, the hyperemesis gravidarum treatment market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in Asia Pacific.

Hyperemesis Gravidarum Treatment: Key Players

The global Hyperemesis Gravidarum Treatment is highly fragmented with a large number of global players operating. Examples of some of the key players identified in the global hyperemesis gravidarum treatment market are Duchesnay Inc., Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Medichem S.A., Novartis AG, Midatech Pharma US Inc., and Genentech, Inc., among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Rest of Latin America)

Europe [EU -4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries and Rest of APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

