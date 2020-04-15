Hypercholesterolemia Market 2023: Healthcare Industry Demand, Growth, Analysis & Forecast

Increased level of total cholesterol and LDL (bad) cholesterol in the blood leads to hypercholesterolemia. The normal biological range of total blood cholesterol is 140-200 mg/dL. Hypercholesterolemia leads to cardiovascular diseases such as atherosclerosis, stroke etc. Human blood cholesterol mainly consists of High-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, Very low-density lipoprotein (VLDL) cholesterol.

HDL cholesterol is termed as good cholesterol for the body. High level of HDL cholesterol reduces the risk for heart diseases and HDL naturally removes cholesterol from cells by reverse cholesterol transport to the liver. On the other, hand LDL adds to plaque, a hard and dense deposit that blocks the arteries and make the artery wallless flexible. This type of medical condition is termed as atherosclerosis. Clot forms and blocks the narrowed arteries leads to heart attack, stroke and peripheral artery diseases.

Hypercholesterolemia usually result from the grouping of genetic and environmental risk factors. Genetic disorder leads to heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. It happens due to the existence of the mutated copy of the LDLR gene (LDL receptor gene). Individuals with the homozygous gene, containing dual copies of the gene mostly suffer from severe cardiovascular diseases in their childhood and people with the heterozygous gene that is with a solitary copy of the gene suffer from cardiac ailment in their 30s or 40s.

Hypercholesterolemia due to lifestyle selections includes unhealthy eating habits, lack of exercise, and intake of tobacco smoking strongly hampers the quantity of cholesterol in the blood. However, there are few secondary reasons as well such as diabetes mellitus (Type 2), alcohol intake, obesity, monoclonal gammopathy, dialysis and others.

The hypercholesterolemia treatment market is increasing at a substantial rate due to technologically advanced diagnosis, government initiatives, improved reimbursement scenario lifestyle changes, rising awareness about different cardiovascular diseases. Treatment for hypercholesterolemia mainly includes intake of statins and opting for a better lifestyle. Factors such as high cost in the diagnosis, lack of awareness and lack of knowledgeable experts for proper diagnosis of the disease are restricting the global market for hypercholesterolemia treatment.

North America rules the global market for hypercholesterolemia treatment reason beingincreased incidences of heart diseases and related disorders in the region. Asia, followed by Europe, predicted to witness a high growth rate in coming years in the hypercholesterolemia market. Developing countries like China and India are also growing fast in these markets by the presence of a large patient pool and growing government initiatives. Hypercholesterolemia Market can be segmented as drug class and geography. Drug class can categorize hypercholesterolemia market as statins, niacin, bile-acid resins, fibric acid derivatives, cholesterol absorption inhibitors.

Some of the key players in this Hypercholesterolemia market AbbVie, Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Amgen, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Novartis AG and Pfizer, Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation.

