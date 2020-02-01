Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market will Likely to Expand at a Steady CAGR of 7.4% between 2017 and 2025

Global Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market: Overview

The global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market is prophesied to include a handful of players holding a strong position in the industry. There could be a high uptake of multipronged strategies in the market as savvy players look to move ahead of their toughest competitors. Players are expected to come up with new products as they pour heavy funds into research and development activities. They could also look to improve their product portfolios with the help of carefully analyzed partnerships and collaborations. Another strategy that could be common in the market is tapping into comparatively underserved regions to expand geographical reach.

As per the report, the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market could be classified according to application and product. By product, the market is projected to testify the lead secured by monoplace hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices during the forecast timeframe 2017-2025.

The report offers a comprehensive study of the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market while taking into account some of the crucial aspects such as segmentation, competition, growth, and trends and opportunities.

Depending upon the type of products, the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market can be bifurcated into monoplace HBOT devices and multiplace HBOT devices. Among them, the monoplace HBOT devices accounted for about 60.1% share in the global market in 2016. Some of the factors leading to its swift uptake are technological progress that bring about smoother and quicker healing of wounds, lower price compared to multiplace chambers, helpful regulatory policies in North America, and patients’ hygiene.

Geographically, the key segments of the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of them, North America currently leads the market. In 2016, its leading share came to over 32.1%. The market is primarily driven by the U.S. on account of its easy reimbursement policies.

Rising Pool of Elderly Proves Beneficial to Market

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is essentially a non-invasive method to increase the rate of healing of damaged tissues. It entails delivery of pure oxygen to the bloodstream under high-pressure. Availability of an array of hyperbaric oxygen chambers of various designs and sizes is primarily responsible for this market’s steady growth rate.

Other factors majorly boosting growth in the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market are the growth in elderly population worldwide, the rising instances of acute and chronic wounds, and the increase in diabetic foot ulcers and pressure cases. Further, surging popularity of leisure adventure activities which results in many accidents and their exhaustive use in aesthetics is also proving beneficial for the market.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices find maximum use in wound healing these days. “Rise in public awareness about quicker, smoother wound healing process, extensive use of monoplace HBOT chambers in developed countries of the U.S., Canada, and Japan along with in developing countries such as China, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil is a major factor driving growth in the market,” explains the lead analyst of the report. Major hospitals are readily providing the hyperbaric oxygen therapy in order to speed up the wound healing process and for better recovery.

