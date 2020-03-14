Hyperalgesia Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Hyperalgesia is a medical condition in which a person develops an increased sensitivity towards pain. There are several nerve pathways in the body where signals can start miscommunication with each other, resulting in hyperalgesia.

Hyperalgesia can be categorized into several types which includes primary, secondary and opioid-induced hyperalgesia. The main symptom associated with the disease is increasing extreme reaction to painful stimuli without any new injury.

The disease can be treated with non-opioid medications, methadone, buprenorphine, and ketamine. Company like Rottapharm Biotech Srl is in the process of developing CRB0089 as an anti-TrkA therapeutic monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hyperalgesia.

