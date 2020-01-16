Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market: 2019 Global Analysis By Opportunities, Size, Share, Growth Factors, Regional And Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2023

The report on the Global Hyper-converged Infrastructure Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights

The global hyper-converged infrastructure market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of virtualization across various industry verticals. Moreover, increasing demand for hyper-convergence solutions is expected to boost the market growth further.

The global hyper-converged infrastructure market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North America market is expected to hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period on account of significant growth. U.S. and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the hyper-converged infrastructure market in North America owing to a large number of established key players in the region such as Nutanix, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell, VMware Inc., and Cisco Systems, Inc. among others in this region. Due to sustainable and well-established economies in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth potential in the coming future. Additionally, the growth of the market is also attributable to the increasing use of virtualization across various industry verticals. Furthermore, the market is also largely driven by the growing requirement of data protection and disaster recovery.

The Global Hyper-converged infrastructure market is projected to reach USD 18 billion at a CAGR of over 43% by the end of the forecast period 2019-2023.

Segmentation

The global hyper-converged infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of the hypervisor type, application, and vertical. The vertical segment is sub-segmented into BFSI, healthcare, government, education, and others. Among these, the healthcare sub-segment is expected to grow with the highest rate during the forecast period in the global hyper-converged infrastructure market. This growth pattern can be attributable to the rising demand for virtual data access, competitive pricing for deploying, and managing VDI. Also, growing usage of IT for maintaining personal and health information of the patients is further driving the growth of the market. Also, low capital expenditure and reduced total cost of ownership owing to the adoption of hyper-converged infrastructure are further fuelling the market growth.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market: Dell EMC (U.S.), Nutanix (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.), VMware Inc. (U.S.), Maxta Inc. (U.S.), SimpliVity Corporation (U.S.), Scale Computing (U.S.), Gridstore Inc. (U.S.), Nimboxx Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), and Pivot3 Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Market Research Analysis

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share, registering the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The market in North America is witnessing rapid growth due to technological advancements and increasing adoption of hyper-converged infrastructure. The growth in North America region is majorly dominated by the U.S. and Canada. The economies of the countries in this region comprise a better infrastructure and hence can provide better internet penetration. This helps in faster implementation of new technologies, in turn, driving the growth of hyper-converged infrastructure market. Also, increasing adoption of hyper-converged infrastructure across various verticals is further fueling the growth of hyper-converged infrastructure market in the region.

