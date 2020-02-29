Hydrostatic Transmission (HST) Market -Top players are Eaton Corporation, Dana Incorporated, KANZAKI KOKYUKOKI MFG

Hydrostatic transmission is a fluid powered transmission system used to generate high torque at low speed conditions. The hydrostatic transmission system converts mechanical energy into pressure energy by the incompressible fluid, which is further converted into mechanical energy at the output shaft. The hydrostatic transmission system is generally utilized in vehicles that are used for industrial purposes such as earth moving machinery, fork lifts, and loaders.

Demand for hydrostatic transmission is likely to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period owing to expansion of the market for equipment and machinery used in construction, mining, and agriculture sectors. The construction industry is expanding significantly in Asia Pacific owing to economic expansion of the countries such as China and India. Moreover, economic expansion leads to high investment for infrastructure development, which in turn boosts the demand for vehicles or equipment employed in the construction industry. Furthermore, mining and agriculture industries utilizes vehicles that are equipped with hydrostatic transmission whose numbers are rising significantly. The mining sector is anticipated to expand at a notable growth rate during the forecast period in order to fulfill the demand for metals and minerals, which is a major requirement of manufacturing industries. Economic development of nations leads to increase in investment in the defense sector, which employs vehicles equipped with hydrostatic transmission. However, economic downturn is likely to affect the market negatively due to reduction in investment in defense and construction industries.

The global hydrostatic transmission market can be segmented based on vehicle capacity, shifter, end-use industry, and region. Based on vehicle capacity, the medium-duty equipment segment is likely to hold major share of the hydrostatic transmission market, as most equipment and machinery are classified as medium duty, which in turn are equipped with hydrostatic transmission systems.

In terms of shifter, the servo segment is likely to hold a major share of the hydrostatic transmission market, as reduces the effort required to shift the gear, which makes the equipment of vehicle more ergonomic for the operator or driver. The servo segment is likely to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period due to high competitiveness in the market among equipment manufacturers to make their equipment easily maneuverable and enhance the comfort factor for the operator.

Based on end-use industry, the construction segment is anticipated to account for a major share of the hydrostatic transmission market by the end of the forecast period. Economic expansion witnessed across the globe in the last few years has boosted the market at substantial pace and is anticipated to further boost the market during the forecast period due to the planned construction projects of most developing economies. For instance, China has planned the construction of 60 new airports by 2020.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is likely to hold a leading share of the global hydrostatic transmission market and the market in the region is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Moreover, expansion of construction and mining industries in Asia Pacific is likely to drive the hydrostatic transmission market during the forecast period, as the region boasts of rapid expanding economies such as China and India. North America is another prominent market, and the region is likely to hold a significant share of the global market due to the presence of large number of heavy equipment manufacturers in the region.

Major players operating in the global hydrostatic transmission market include Eaton Corporation, Dana Incorporated, KANZAKI KOKYUKOKI MFG. CO., LTD., and PARKER HANNIFIN CORP.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.