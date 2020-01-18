“Hydropower (Large, Small and Pumped Storage) in France, Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2018 — Capacity, Generation, Regulations and Company Profiles”, is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the hydropower market in France.

The report provides in depth analysis on global renewable power market and global hydropower market with forecasts up to 2030. The report analyzes the power market scenario in France (includes conventional thermal, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2030. The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes hydro, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2006 to 2030 in France hydropower market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to hydropower is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

Scope:

The report analyses global renewable power market, global hydropower market, France power market, France renewable power market and France hydropower market. The scope of the research includes —

— A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

— An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources. The information is covered for the historical period 2006–2017 (unless specified) and forecast period 2018–2030.

— Renewable power sources include wind (both onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar power (CSP), small hydropower (SHP), biomass, biogas and geothermal.

— Detailed overview of the global hydropower market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity split by major hydropower countries in 2017 and key owners information of various regions.

— Power market scenario in France and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) with forecasts up to 2030.

— An overview on France renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2006–2030), generation trends(2006–2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2017.

— Detailed overview of France hydropower market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming hydro projects.

— Deal analysis of France hydropower market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

— Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of renewable power sources in general and hydropower in particular.

— Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Key Players:

Societe Hydro Electrique du Midi S.A.

Electricite de France S.A.

Compagnie Nationale du Rhone SA

Key Points from TOC:

1 Table of Contents 2

2 Executive Summary 7

3 Introduction 10

4 Renewable Power Market, Global, 2006–2030 15

5 Hydropower Market, Global, 2006–2030 30

5.1 Hydropower Market, Global, Overview 30

5.2 Hydropower Market, Global, Installed Capacity, 2006–2030 30

5.2.1 Hydropower Market, Global, Installed Capacity Share by Region, 2017 and 2030 33

5.2.2 Hydropower Market, Global, Installed Capacity Share by Country, 2017 34

5.2.3 Hydropower Market, Global, Installed Capacity Share by Segment, 2017 and 2030 35

5.3 Hydropower Market, Global, Power Generation, 2006–2030 36

5.3.1 Hydropower Market, Global, Generation Share by Region, 2017 and 2030 38

5.3.2 Hydropower Market, Global, Generation Share by Country, 2017 and 2030 39

5.3.3 Hydropower Market, Global, Generation Share by Segment, 2017 and 2030 41

5.4 Hydropower Market, Global, Drivers and Restraints 43

5.4.1 Hydropower Market, Global, Key Drivers 43

5.4.2 Hydropower Market, Global, Key Restraints and Challenges 46

5.5 Hydro Market, Global, Investment Trends, 2017–2020 47

6 Power Market, France, 2006–2030 49

7 Renewable Power Market, France, 2006–2030 60

8 Hydropower Market, France 72

9 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, France 87

10 Hydropower Market, France, Company Profiles 96

11 Appendix 102

