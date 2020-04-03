Hydrophilic Coatings Market Outlook (2019-2023) By Top Competitors, Business Growth, Trend, Size, Segmentation, Revenue and Industry Expansion Strategies: MRFR

Hydrophilic Coatings Market Overview

Hydrophilic coatings are adopted for lubrication enhancement and reduction of the frictional coefficient. Hydrophilic Coatings Market 2023: Split on the basis of the substrate as polymers, glass & ceramics, metals, nanoparticles, and others. These coatings are widely applied to various medical devices such as cannulas, catheters, and guide wires used in non-invasive surgeries including laparoscopic surgery, endoscopic surgery, among others.

The global hydrophilic coatings market is segmented by the substrate into polymers, glass & ceramics, metals, nanoparticles, and others. Among these, the polymers substrate is the leading segment owing to the properties such as resistance to protein absorption and prevention of swelling when exposed to body fluids or tissues.

Moreover, it offers excellent lubrication facilitating their smooth application and removal. The metals substrate segment includes aluminum, platinum, nickel, stainless steel, and others. The increasing demand for the aluminum metal substrate in lightweight and efficient automotive has augmented the market growth. The nanoparticles segment is anticipated to grow significantly due to the rapidly increasing use of nanotechnology and nanoparticles in application industries. This growth can be attributed to the physical, optical, electronic, chemical, and biomedical properties of nanoparticles. The growing health awareness, availability of better healthcare amenities coupled with high disposable income is likely to propel the market growth over the assessment period.

Market Segmentation

The global hydrophilic coatings market is segmented on the basis of the substrate, application, and region.

Based on the substrate, the global hydrophilic coatings market is segmented into polymers, glass & ceramics, metals, nanoparticles, and others.

On the basis of the application, the global hydrophilic coatings market is segmented into medical devices & equipment, automotive, marine, optical, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global hydrophilic coatings market is spanned across five regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is the fastest emerging region owing to the high production and consumption of medical devices and automotive in the region.

The reviving automotive industry and the considerable healthcare spending in the region are the majorly driving the global hydrophilic coatings market in the North American region.

Significant spending on healthcare and healthcare infrastructure in the European region is anticipated to drive the demand followed by an attractive automotive aftermarket in the region

Latin America is anticipated to witness a considerable growth owing to the increased production and sales of automotive in Brazil.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the manufacturers operating in the global hydrophilic coatings market are Hydromer Inc. (U.S.), Abbott (U.S.), Corning Incorporated (U.S.), Harland Medical Systems (U.S.), Surmodics, Inc. (U.S.), DSM (Netherlands), Biocoat Incorporated (U.S.), Aculon (U.S.), AST Products, Inc. (U.S.), AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp (U.S.).

