Hydrophilic Coatings Market: Manufacturing of Medical Devices and Consumer Electronics Driving Demand 2025

Hydrophilic coatings help eliminating small droplets formed as a result of condensation, thus offering better durability, transparency, abrasion and chemical resistance, and UV resistance. It is due to this property that the demand for hydrophilic coatings is considerably rising across diverse industries such as automotive and construction. Also, in the coming years the market is likely to witness lucrative prospects spurred by radical expansion of the medical device market. As per Transparency Market Research (TMR), the demand for hydrophilic coatings is likely to rise in consumer electronics on account of rising application in smartphones, displays, projectors, and LED. Furthermore, the rising use of anti-fog coatings in the manufacturing windows, protective sunglasses, consumer electronics, watches, and commercial freezers. Spurred by increasing application across diverse industries, the global hydrophilic coatings market will exhibit growth at a steady pace.

TMR projects the global hydrophilic coatings market to reach US$1,026.6 mn by 2025, from US$481.6 mn in 2016. Considering these values to be true, the global hydrophilic coatings market will exhibit a CAGR of 8.8% between 2017 and 2025.

Demand from Medical Device and Building Construction Segments Forecast to Rise Considerably

In terms of application, the global market can be segmented into medical devices, automotive, aerospace, building construction, and optical. Of these, the demand from building construction and medical devices segment is projected to rise significantly in the coming years. TMR also projects the medical devices segment to exhibit a strong run in the market over the forecast period. The rising willingness to spend on high-performing medical devices to offer improved patient care, coupled with the rising demand for advanced healthcare, and the rising disposable income of people across the world will drive the segment in the coming years.

Furthermore, the demand from aerospace and automotive segments are expected to rise in the coming years. Considering growth opportunities it is likely to witness in the coming years, TMR predicts a promising future for the global hydrophilic coatings market. Also commercialization of products using hydrophilic coatings will create lucrative growth prospects for the market.

North America Offers Lucrative Growth Prospects

Regionally, North America held dominance in the global hydrophilic coatings market. According to TMR, the region held nearly 35% of the global market in 2015. The rising demand for coatings in the medical sector is expected to support the steady growth of the market in North America. Also adoption of the latest technological advancements will ascertain stable growth of the market. In addition to this, the rising demand for flat glass products will boost the hydrophilic market in Europe. Also the region is likely to exhibit high demand for self-cleaning coatings. Commercialization of this variant will in turn create growth opportunities for the market. On the flip side, stringent regulations imposed by governments and high labor and material costs may restrain the hydrophilic coatings market to an extent. Besides this, Asia Pacific is likely to offer high growth opportunities to the market. The rising demand from Japan, South Korea, and China will support the market’s expansion in Asia Pacific.

Some of the leading players operating in the global hydrophilic coatings market are Hydromer, Inc., Surmodics, Inc., AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp., BioCoat, Inc., Royal DSM N.V., Covalon Technologies Ltd., and Harland Medical Devices.