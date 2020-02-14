Hydrolyzed Starch Market : Recent Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Hydrolyzed Starch Market Outlook: Hydrolyzed starch is an artificial sugar alcohol produced from starch. It is derived from cornstarch as well as other raw materials, such as rice, wheat or potato starch. Hydrolyzed starch is used as an ingredient in the manufacturing of many food products. It provides texture, bulk and can also be used as a humectant to retain moisture. Hydrolyzed starch is also known to possess a laxative effect. It is prepared artificially as it does not occur naturally in vegetables and fruits. It is widely used as a primary ingredient in low-calorie foods and sugar-free candies and is commercially sold as sugar alcohol. Other foods in which hydrolyzed starch is used include chewing gums, ice cream, baked goods and jams and spreads. Hydrolyzed starch is mostly used as a sweetener. Artificial sweeteners, such as hydrolyzed starch, are gaining popularity due to the increasing consumer demand for low-calorie foods. The overall demand for hydrolyzed starch is expected to grow in the years to come.

Increasing Consumer Demand for Low-Calorie Foods to Push Market Growth Hydrolyzed starch has become an essential ingredient in food and beverages, mainly for its nutritional, sensorial and functional properties. In recent years, the production and applications of hydrolyzed starch have increased rapidly. The food industry is gradually replacing sugar with hydrolyzed starch-based sweeteners. High demand from the confectionary industry is anticipated to act as a key driver for the market. Approval from regulatory bodies, such as FDA and EFSA, for the use of hydrolyzed starch as a food ingredient has given the market a significant boost. Foodservice companies are inclining toward hydrolyzed starch-based sweeteners to fulfill the consumers’ demand for low-calorie foods.

Ask The [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/hydrolyzed-starch-market#engage_analyst

Hydrolyzed Starch Market – Market Segmentation: By Nature, the Hydrolyzed Starch market is segmented into:Organic, Conventional, By Functionality, the Hydrolyzed Starch market is segmented into:Sweetening, Moisture Retainer, Texturizing, By End-use, the Hydrolyzed Starch market is segmented into:Bakery, Confectionary, Dairy, Jams and Spreads, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Others, By Source, the Hydrolyzed Starch market is segmented into:Rice, Wheat, Potato, Others, By Form, the Hydrolyzed Starch market is segmented into:Powder, Coarse-Grain, Granulated

Global Hydrolyzed Starch Market – Key Players: Some of the key players active in the global Hydrolyzed Starch market are Lyckeby, Cargill Inc., BASF, DowDuPont, Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft, Mitsui Chemicals, Shell International, Covestro, Stepan Company, Sweetener Products Company, SPI Polyols, Inc., Roquette America Inc., Tereos Starch & Sweeteners, Archer Daniels Midland, Tongaat Hulett Starch and Ingredion, among others.

Key Developments in the Hydrolyzed Starch Global Market: The hydrolyzed starch market is expected to grow substantially in the years to come. The expanding food industry will push the overall growth of the market. Multiple product launches have been witnessed in the last decade. For instance, in November 2016, Ingredion, an Illinois based ingredient provider launched SWEETIS, with hydrolyzed starch as the primary sugar alcohol in it. SWEETIS offers a taste similar to sugar with fewer calories. Similarly, new sweetening products have been launched across the Asia Pacific in recent years.

Opportunities for Hydrolyzed Starch Participants: The Pharmaceuticals segment is expected to record healthy CAGR in the market. Hydrolyzed starch is used as a bodying agent in numerous pharmaceuticals applications, such as tablets, syrups and more. Vendors could capitalize by producing hydrolyzed starch-based products for use in pharmaceuticals applications.

In the U.S, hydrolyzed starch is recognized as GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration). Thus, opportunities exist for vendors who are eager to enter the market. In Europe, around half of the foodservice companies are providing processed foods with wheat-based hydrolyzed starch, such as maltodextrins, glucose syrup, etc. The demand for wheat-based hydrolyzed starch in Europe stays strong and the same trend is expected throughout the forecast period.

Request Report [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8407