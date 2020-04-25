The report “Hydrolyzed Oat Protein Report Highlights The Competitive Scenario With Impact Of Drivers And Challenges 2027” gives complete assessment of the latest trends, challenges of market.

Proteins are the molecular compound made up of chains of amino acids. Hydrolyzed proteins are the breakdown of protein bind into free amino acid. Hydrolyzed oat protein is a naturally derived soluble form of protein. Hydrolyzed oat protein is a water soluble natural humectant primarily used in cosmetics products. It also act acts as a natural co-emulsifier and enables in reducing the greasiness of oil/water emulsions. In cosmetics products it acts as a conditioning, softening and moisturizing agent. Rising awareness and increasing demand for cosmetics products containing plant based natural ingredient is expected to support the market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Hydrolyzed oat protein market is segmented on the basis of application which includes cosmetics, toiletries and detergents. Among all these segments cosmetics segment is expected to account for relatively higher value share in terms of value. Wide application of hydrolyzed oat protein in cosmetics products such as skin care or hair care products is expected to support the segmented growth over the forecast period. Cosmetics segment is further sub-segmented as skin care products and hair care products. Among both of these sub-segment skin care sub-segment is expected to have a major market share during the forecast period. Increasing usage of hydrolyzed oat protein in skin care moisturizing cream and sun care products is expected to fuel the growth of skin care sub-segment growth during the forecast period. Moreover, rising demand for ant-wrinkle cream and anti-aging cream with natural food ingredient across the globe is further expected to support the skin care segment growth over the forecast period. In addition, hair care sub-segment is expected to show a favorable growth in the near future. Hydrolyzed oat protein is gaining importance in terms of usage in hair treatment products and conditioning shampoo which is expected to support hair care sub-segment growth in the near future. Toiletries segment is expected to account for favorable growth in hydrolyzed oat protein market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis -:

Geographically in hydrolyzed oat protein market Europe is expected to account for the major market share followed by North America during the forecast period. However these region is expected to account for moderate growth due to mature market. Among North American region U.S. is expected to be the major contributor in terms of revenue followed by Canada. Moreover Asia pacific is expected to show the favorable growth during the forecast period followed by Latin America. In Asia pacific region China and India is expected to account for the substantial growth due to increased demand for cosmetics products containing natural ingredient. Moreover in Latin America Brazil is expected to be the major contributor in terms of revenue followed by Mexico.

Consumers across the globe are perceiving food derived or plant based ingredients in personal care products as a healthy and value added products. They giving high preference to the products which contains a composition of natural ingredient which is expected to support the market growth over the forecast period. Traditionally oats have been viewed as healthy food, however their popularity has expanded in recent years they are also increasingly recognized as an ingredient with very low allergenic potential, but very high, proven, therapeutic value which is expected to fuel its market growth during the forecast period. Oats are increasingly used for maintaining skin such as it enables to soothe and heal the skin, reducing inflammation and redness. In addition, hydrolyzed oat protein is increasingly used for manufacturing ant-aging and anti-wrinkle cream which is further expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players -:

Some of the major key players operating in flavonoid market includes Croda International Plc, Lotioncrafter LLC, Provital Group, BioOrganic Concepts, Induchem companies, Lonza Group, and Sinerga S.p.A. among others.

