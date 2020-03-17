Hydrolysed Wheat Protein Market Research Study for Forecast Period (2018 – 2028 )

Market Outlook Hydrolysed wheat protein is a product derived by the enzymatic hydrolysis of vital wheat gluten. Hydrolysed wheat protein is used in food products such as bakery products, chewy candies, non-dairy creams & nutrition rice flour and as a protein source for fermentation, milk powder replacement, meat products, emulsified sauces and beverages. Moreover, hydrolysed wheat protein has been known as one of the most impacting pore minimisers in modern personal care products, such as toners, gels, serums, facial cleansers and lotions. It delivers balanced moisture and nourishes gently. Some of the primary drivers of the hydrolysed wheat protein market include the growing demand for cruelty-free and vegetarian food ingredients, growing obesity issues and the growing incidence of lactose intolerance. These factors have helped increase the overall production and sales of hydrolysed wheat protein.

Bakery Segment Expected to Drive Significant Growth Hydrolysed wheat protein is derived from wheat. The proteins are extracted from wheat and processed through hydrolysis. The product thus obtained is a liquid that can retain and attract moisture. Owing to this factor, hydrolysed wheat protein is gaining popularity for use in personal care products. The bakery segment is a prominent segment of the hydrolysed wheat protein market. It is projected to account for the largest share of the hydrolysed wheat protein market. The presence of various manufacturers that provide an extensive range of wheat products that can be used in bakery is contributing to the growth of this segment of the hydrolysed wheat protein market. Moreover, the high preference for ready-to-eat meals has increased the demand for bakery, which is boosting the usage of hydrolysed wheat protein.

Global Hydrolysed Wheat Protein: Market Segmentation On the basis of nature, the global hydrolysed wheat protein market has been segmented as –Organic, Conventional, On the basis of application, the global hydrolysed wheat protein market has been segmented as –Bakery, Confectionary, Nutritional Bars, Meat Analogues, Cosmetics, Pet Foods, Personal Care, Nutritional Beverages, Others

On the basis of concentration, the global hydrolysed wheat protein market has been segmented as –75% Concentrated, 85% Concentrated, 95% Concentrated, On the basis of sales channel, the global hydrolysed wheat protein market has been segmented as –Direct Sales, Indirect Sales, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online Stores, Retail Stores

On the basis of form, the global hydrolysed wheat protein market has been segmented as –Powder hydrolysed wheat protein, Liquid hydrolysed wheat protein, Global Hydrolysed Wheat Protein Market: Key Players Some of the key suppliers and producers operating in the global hydrolysed wheat protein market are Xi’an Sheerherb Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Organic Creations Inc., Manildra Group USA, Cargill, The Herbarie, Archer Daniels Midland, Roquette, Dengfeng Grainergy Agricultural Development and Anhui Reapsun Food.

Key Developments in the Hydrolysed Wheat Protein Market: The hydrolysed wheat protein market has grown due to various innovations and the launch of several products. In July 2013, MGP Ingredients, a leader in the supply of specialty wheat proteins and starches, launched a light hydrolysed wheat protein Optein, which can be used as an ingredient in numerous foods. The recommended applications of hydrolysed wheat protein market include sports beverages, smoothies, vegetarian & vegan dishes and nutritional & protein drink powder mixes.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Hydrolysed Wheat Protein Market

Dairy applications will witness rapid growth as more manufacturers are focused on lactose-free beverages to capture a higher market share. In Europe, growing veganism, investment in the bakery industry and the abundant availability of wheat plays an important role in the growth of the hydrolysed wheat protein market. In the Asia Pacific, China and India are the leading producers of wheat, due to which the potential for the growth of the hydrolysed wheat protein is expected to be significantly high in the next few years. Furthermore, the powder form of hydrolysed wheat protein is expected to record a larger share of the hydrolysed wheat protein market during the forecast period. Powdered hydrolysed wheat protein is the most popular form of hydrolysed wheat protein among the providers of flavoured food due to benefits such as better shelf-life and better stability, among others.

