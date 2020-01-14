Hydrolysed Flour Market: Increasing Diabetic Patients across the Globe to Drive Growth

Flour is generally a powder which is used as an ingredient to make a variety of dishes. Flour with a relatively lower gluten content is called hydrolysed flour. According to a study of AGA institute in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, the baked goods made from hydrolysed wheat flour are not toxic to celiac disease patients. Hydrolysed flour is produced through hydrolysis which is a process in which when compound reacts with water, it breakdown the compound into many smaller compounds. This kind of process gives a naturally sweet taste to the final product. Hydrolysed flour contains lots of beneficial characteristics which includes better digestibility, sweet taste and more importantly, it is a clean label product with no additives or added sugar. It has a wide variety of applications in various segments especially in the food segment such as baby food, dairy products, breakfast cereals, cookies, soya drink and others.

Nowadays, with the increasing diabetic patients across the globe, people prefer food products which are sugar-free but gives a sweet taste during the consumption of these products. This can be a major factor driving the growth of hydrolysed flour market as it provides a sweet taste without adding sugar. Another factor towards the growth of hydrolysed flour market is that it provides better digestibility due to a very low gluten content. Moreover, Consumers in the modern era are much more health conscious and prefer having gluten-free, sugar-free and fat-free products in their daily diet. This one critical factor is expected to drive the demand and growth of global hydrolysed flour in terms of value and volume sales. In addition, the larger shelf life of the flour and increased disposable income of the consumers also supports the growth of hydrolysed flour market. One of the major challenges for hydrolysed flour market is that it has relatively high cost compared to other flours present in the market.

Hydrolysed flour can be segmented on the basis of source, application, end use and distribution channel. On the basis of source, the hydrolysed flour can be segmented into rice, wheat, corn, and others. In source segment, rice and wheat source are expected to have high market share due to its high rate of consumption around the world. On the basis of application, hydrolysed flour can be segmented into the food industry and other industrial application. The Food industry can be further sub-segmented into baby foods, sports drinks, breakfast cereals, bakery, snacks, and others. On the basis of end users, hydrolysed flour can be segmented into households and commercials. On the basis of a distribution channel, the hydrolysed flour market can be segmented into direct sales and indirect sales. The indirect sales market can be further sub-segmented into the hypermarket, supermarket, convenience stores, online retailers and others. Since modern store facilitates have an easy accessibility of the product to its customers at a much more affordable price, this kind of store has been anticipated to have higher volume sales as compared to other channels for hydrolysed flour.

On the basis of the regional outlook, hydrolysed flour market is segmented into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. On analyzing the consumption of hydrolysed flour at the global level, North America and Asia Pacific are expected to have the significant growth as nowadays consumers in these regions are more health conscious and prefer nutritious food in their daily diet and are also the largest producer of wheat across the globe. China is the world’s largest producer of wheat followed by India and North America. While, Europe is expected to grow at a significant rate in the near future with the rapid growth in the demand for hydrolysed flour.

Some of the major players operating in hydrolysed flour market include PGP International, BELOURTHE S.A., Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Caremoli Group, Buhler A.G., Lifeline Foods Inc., Takai Food Ltd, DANA DAIRY GROUP.