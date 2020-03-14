Hydrogenerators Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2027

Hydrogenerators Market: Introduction

Hydrogenerators convert mechanical energy generated by a turbine into electrical energy. The two most important components of hydrogenerators are a stator and a rotor. The principal component of a hydrogenerator is an exciter-regulator, which stabilizes and sets the output voltage. The speed of the generator depends largely on the type of turbine. For a fixed value of power generated, a decrease in speed will increase the cost and size of the hydrogenerator. Moreover, large electric generators connected with the grid should meet the standards of the electricity authority board of the respective country. Hydrogenerators are generally of two types, namely synchronous and asynchronous hydrogenerators. Synchronous hydrogenerators are employed for weak grids where the unit may have significant influence on the network, while asynchronous generators are employed in case the grid is weak and if there are two units. Moreover, on the basis of configuration of turbine hydrogenerators are of two types, namely vertical hydrogenerators and horizontal hydrogenerators.

Hydrogenerators Market: Dynamics

Leading manufacturers are focusing on introducing compact hydrogenerators in the market in order to meet the increasing demand from consumers along with improved performance characteristics. This is anticipated to augment the hydrogenerators market in the coming years. Moreover, with increasing urbanization across the globe, electricity consumption has increased considerably over the years. This is anticipated to boost the demand for hydrogenerators across the globe over the assessment period. Furthermore, with increasing penetration of IT and technology in day-to-day life, the demand for IT and data centers is anticipated to increase over the years, which will further surge the consumption of electricity in the coming years. This is anticipated to be one of the prime reasons propelling the demand for hydrogenerators. Also, with increasing focus of numerous countries on developing their healthcare infrastructure, the demand for uninterrupted power supply is anticipated to grow in the coming years. This is anticipated to further supplement the growth of the hydrogenerators market over the assessment period. Governments of numerous leading economies across the globe are emphasizing on expanding their hydropower infrastructure by implementing public private partnerships in the country. This will further increase the demand for hydrogenerators and is expected to create opportunities for augmentation of the said market over the assessment period.

The maintenance and operating cost of a hydrogenerator is significantly high, which is anticipated to restrain the growth of the hydrogenerators market in the coming years. Moreover, few hydrogenerators have limited power generation capacity. This can have a negative effect on the sales of hydrogenerators and derail the growth of the hydrogenerators market.

Hydrogenerators Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, global hydrogenerators market can be segmented into:

Synchronous Hydrogenerators

Asynchronous Hydrogenerators

On the basis of application, global hydrogenerators market can be segmented into:

Vertical Hydro Turbine Generators

Horizontal Hydro Turbine Generators

On the basis of power, global hydrogenerators market can be segmented into:

Less than 1000KVA

Between 1000KVA-10000KVA

Above 10000KVA

Hydrogenerators Market: Regional Outlook

Attributing to increasing government investments in establishing power plants and increasing electrification in rural and remote areas, the demand for hydrogenerators is anticipated to increase significantly in the Asia Pacific region. Presence of numerous key manufacturers in North America is anticipated to drive the growth of the hydrogenerators market over the assessment years. Increasing focus of numerous European countries on extracting energy from renewable energy sources has brought hydropower into the limelight. With the increasing popularity of hydropower, the demand for hydrogenerators is anticipated to increase considerably in the coming years in the European market.

Hydrogenerators Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of market participants identified across the value chain of the hydrogenerators market are: