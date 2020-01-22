Hydrogen Energy Storage Market 2019 Company Profile, Industry Segmented Technology, End-User and region – Global Forecast till 2023

Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Research Report: Information by Technology (Liquid Hydrogen, Metal Hydrides, Carbon Absorption, Underground Salt Caverns), End-User (Power Generation, Transportation, Chemicals, Metal Working, Others) & Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Scenario

Hydrogen energy storage is a process through which the electricity so converted into hydrogen, can be stored and eventually can be re-electrified. Hydrogen energy storage (HES) helps to increase the efficiency of sustainable energy supply systems in the electric grid, gas pipeline systems, and transportation fuels. The hydrogen can be stored in pressurized vessels at 100 to 300 bar. On the other hand, hydrogen can also be stored through technologies such as solid metal hydrides with a very high density. Hydrogen energy storage also facilitates re-electrification in fuel cells with efficiencies up to 50% or burned in combined cycle gas power plants.

Request Free Sample Copy with Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7216

The global hydrogen energy storage market is projected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. Technological advancement in addition to growing fuel cell demand will positively trigger the global hydrogen energy storage market. Moreover, growing investments in research and development of fuel cell technology present opportunity for industry expansion. For instance, in 2017, Kia motors, South American company, announced the launch of H2 based hybrid automobile fuel cell system driving clean feet implementation, thus driving the demand for hydrogen energy storage market.

Key Players

VRV S.P.A

Hbank Technologies Inc.

Inoxcva

Mcphy Energy S.A

Luxfer Holdings PLC

Worthington Industries Inc.

Praxair Inc, Linde AG.

Air Liquide

Segmental Analysis

Global hydrogen energy storage market has been segmented based on technology, end-user, and region.

Based on technology, the market has been classified as liquid hydrogen, metal hydrides, carbon absorption, and underground salt caverns. Liquid hydrogen segment dominates the market due to demand for clean and effective energy source.

Based on end-user, the market has been segmented as power generation, transportation, chemicals, metal working, and others.

Regional Outlook

By regions, the market has been segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of the global hydrogen energy storage Market in 2018. Rising demand for hydrogen storage in the Asia-Pacific region is mainly driven by strong demand for ammonia and methanol from countries such as China, India, and Australia. Also, stringent regulations in China on oil refineries for producing cleaner fuels is expected to further boost the hydrogen energy storage market. Moreover, the government in South Korea and Japan have announced subsidies for manufacturing hydrogen powered fuel cell vehicles and has also extended financial support in developing hydrogen infrastructure further driving the hydrogen energy storage market.

Access Complete Research Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/hydrogen-energy-storage-market-7216

LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1 Research Process Of MRFR

Figure 2 Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

Figure 3 Market Dynamics

Figure 4 Impact Analysis: Market Drivers

Figure 5 Impact Analysis: Market Restraints

Figure 6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 7 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 8 Global Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Share, By Technology, 2017 (%)

Figure 9 Global Hydrogen Energy Storage Market, By Technology, 2018-2023 (USD Million)

Continue…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]