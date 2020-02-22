Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market Key Drivers, Vendor Landscape and Snapshot Analysis by 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market Size, Region, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share and Growth Rate to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.



Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market report includes (5 Year Forecast 2019-2024) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit.

Hydrogen and Fuel Cells use hydrogen as a chemical element, and are made into batteries that store energy. The basic principle is the reverse reaction of electrolysis of water, hydrogen and oxygen were supplied to the cathode and anode, hydrogen diffusion through the cathode and the electrolyte reaction, the release of electrons through the external load to reach the anode.

Scope of the Report:

North America was the largest consumption market with a market share of 56.55% in 2012 and 60.27% in 2016 with an increase of 3.72%. Japan ranked the second place with the market share of 15.51% in 2016.

Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 30.76% market share of the Hydrogen and Fuel Cells market in 2016, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America and Japan. The top three manufacturers are Fuel Cell Energy, Panasonic and Plug Power.

They respectively with global production market share as 10.88%, 10.02%, and 9.86% in 2016.

Hydrogen and Fuel Cells are widely used in Stationary, Transport, Portable etc. In 2013 2014, the industry experience an obvious growth, but with the market returning to a reasonable state, from 2015, the market growth rate fell to a steady level.

The worldwide market for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.9% over the next five years, will reach 3010 million US$ in 2024, from 1310 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Panasonic

Plug Power

Ballard Power Systems

Nedstack

Hydrogenics

Intelligent Energy

Pearl Hydrogen

Sunrise Power

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Air-cooled Type

Water-cooled Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Stationary

Transport

Portable

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Hydrogen and Fuel Cells product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hydrogen and Fuel Cells, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Hydrogen and Fuel Cells competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Hydrogen and Fuel Cells breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Hydrogen and Fuel Cells market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hydrogen and Fuel Cells sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

